Olympics | Noora Komulainen already laughed at her rough result: “I can’t leave”

Noora Komulainen played his best round in Olympic golf on Friday at the Le National course, but it wasn’t very good either.

Komulainen went around the field with 78 strokes and still holds the lead among 60 players with a result of +28 (84, 82, 78).

Ursula Wikström is +19 in the result (82, 72, 81). He is ranked 58th.

On Friday morning, Komulainen wasn’t sure if he would be able to continue the game at all due to health concerns.

“I decided that I would try and leave if I couldn’t. When there were thousands of people watching, I thought I’d never get to experience anything like that again. I can’t leave,” Komulainen said.

If it had been something other than Olympic golf, Komulainen would not have continued.

“15. I felt bad on the fairway, but I got energy from the group. I had to squeeze. It was the best round of the week. Proud that I fought.”

The Komuna resident could not yet say how Saturday’s final round would go.

“Something terrible would have to happen for me to be carried away on a stretcher. We’ll see tomorrow. I have to monitor how I feel.”

Wikström found something positive after all.

“We have to hope that the wonderful Finland fans can still come to watch some not-so-good golf.

