Olympics | Noah Lyles’ actions in the Olympic final were confusing – the Finnish team could have done the same

Olympics|Corona still causes great emotions in people, but there are no restrictions at the Olympics.

Paris

Athletics sprint star Noah Lyles participated in the 200-meter final despite his corona infection on Thursday. The American said after the race that he was diagnosed with the infection on Tuesday.

Lyles’ solution has spoken. Chief physician of the Finnish team Maarit Valtonen says that the Finnish team could have made exactly the same decision if the athlete is capable.

“We would have made it so that the athlete would have trained in such a way that there would be no contact with others and he would have come with a mask to the competition venue and to the starting racks,” says Valtonen.

At least Lyles didn’t wear a mask when he entered the race. He arrived in front of the media with a mask on his face after the final.

Valtonen points out that Corona is no longer a universally dangerous disease, although it is still associated with strong feelings due to the events of recent years. There are no longer any corona restrictions at the Olympics either. Athletes and teams can make their own decisions about competing.

Valtonen also says that the corona infection does not necessarily affect the performance, especially in a distance like 200 meters. According to the senior doctor, the risk of getting, for example, myocarditis is in the order of one percent.

Valtonen says that there have been situations at the games where members of other teams have come to tell after the performance that the Finnish athlete has been exposed to the corona because someone else has had it.

“I have appreciated it, because then we can monitor the situation. I have not thought that the athlete in question should not have been allowed to go and complete it.”

Lyles said after the race that he had no intention of withdrawing from the final. He says he felt chills and a sore throat.

“If there had been a febrile illness and a strong feeling of illness, it would certainly have had a greater impact on performance and possibly more health risks. If there is a runny nose and a sore throat, there is no reason to suspect that the athlete would be at great risk in the 200-meter race,” says Valtonen.

Lyles was isolated from the rest of the US team, but the other US athletes were not notified of the runner’s condition until after the race, says Guardian.

Lyles already won the 100-meter final in Paris, which was top-level. He was also the favorite in the 200 meters, but settled for bronze with a time of 19.70. Gold was taken by Botswana Letsile Tebogo (19.46).

The medical staff had to help Lyles after the race.