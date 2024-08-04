Olympics | No tourism in Paris – “Worse than during the corona virus”

Olympics|The reality of the Olympics has hit Parisians in the face.

At lunch time it is disconcertingly quiet in the spectacular streets right near the Eiffel Tower.

You wouldn’t believe that a huge sports festival is going on in Paris at the best time, which should attract well over ten million tourists to the city. You can walk around the city without being crowded, and the subways are surprisingly spacious too. There is no rush hour in restaurants or cafes.

So far, many local businessmen are very dissatisfied with the Olympics and the summer weeks before the giant event, when considerable preparatory work was done in the city.

In their festive speeches, Paris’s decision-makers promised a large influx of tourists to the city, which a restaurant manager Billy too looked forward to. The reality has been quite different.

“This has been worse than during the corona virus. Back then we even got financial support from the state, now we don’t get anything”, he uploads angrily.

Restaurants have been busy in Paris.

Billy’s restaurant is near the Seine River, along which the Olympic teams flew in the huge opening ceremony last Friday. Because of the opening, the security measures in the vicinity of Seine were tightened to the extreme. It was impossible for people to move in the area, which was a severe setback for the restaurants located nearby.

“For two weeks we had absolutely dead people. Now we believe that the situation will improve a little, but we are still not optimistic.”

According to Billy, it has been much quieter than normal in this restaurant.

It has already been reported in the French media that no tourists have come to Paris as expected. Newspaper Le Parisien toldthat Airbnb and Expedia, which offer accommodation services, have plenty to offer during the Olympics.

According to some studies, there has been a 15 percent decrease in the number of tourists compared to last year, others speak of up to 30 percent.

Even the airline AirFrance-KLM announced that its results will fall because there are not as many visitors to Paris this summer as usual.

What has really happened?

Already in the spring, videos shot by Parisians in which they recommended tourists to go to other destinations this summer spread on social media. Because of the Olympics and the construction work before the event, the city is not showing its best sides, the townspeople said.

However, hotels and other accommodation providers believed in the rush of tourists and skyrocketed their prices during the Olympics.

Many Parisians smelled an opportunity to make money by renting out their apartments to tourists, but there were no tenants to be found. of Le Parisien by a tourism professional had estimated for a Parisian that a 50-square-meter apartment could be asked for up to 1,000 euros a night during the Olympics.

On the eve of the Olympics, it was possible to find quite affordable accommodation options in Paris, but that has not saved the situation.

“This summer will be much worse for us than last summer. We normally have around 400 customers a day in our restaurant, now the number is around 200”, Billy says in pain.

He points to the apartment building opposite the restaurant, whose balconies are normally alive. Now a metal shield has been drawn in front of the windows. It tells you that the owners of the apartment are probably traveling.

“Parisians have left the city for the Olympics,” says Billy.

Metal screens have been drawn in front of the windows of many apartment buildings. The residents have probably left Paris for the Olympics.

It makes the situation of the city’s restaurants and cafes even worse. Parisians have fled either to the south of France for vacation or abroad.

Luigi works in an Italian restaurant. According to him, it was really quiet before the opening.

In the cafe working right next to Seine For Emmanuelle is also upset about the lack of tourists.

“We were expecting a lot more tourists,” he says.

“In addition to the high prices, fear of terrorism may have influenced the matter.”

Emmanuelle has also noticed a change in customers’ buying behavior compared to normal.

“They are clearly saving money on tickets and sports stadiums. They don’t buy much from us,” says Emmanuelle.

The cafe’s business has not gone as expected either.

Italian by running a restaurant Ciro it’s going well anyway. In his restaurant too, a smaller than expected number of tourists has been noticed, but it has not destroyed Ciro’s business.

“All our food is completely gluten-free. There aren’t many places in Paris where you can get gluten-free food. That’s why we’re doing very well”, says Ciro and gives a thumbs up.