Olympics New Zealand weightlifter becoming the first transgender Olympic athlete

New Zealander Laurel Hubbard is with these prospects making the history of the Olympics in the summer in Tokyo.

Hubbard is becoming the first transgender Olympic athlete, he says The Guardian. She has practically achieved a place in the women’s weightlifting super heavyweight series (over 87kg).

He also told about it Insidethegames site.

An insider from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed to The Guardian that Hubbard will automatically receive an Olympic seat because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the changed rules.

According to an insider, Hubbard’s Olympic venue is virtually certain because the qualifying process has changed due to the cancellation of qualifying competitions caused by the pandemic.

Hubbard, 43, reached World Cup silver in 2017 and finished sixth in 2019 after an injury. He is estimated to have a realistic medal opportunity at the Olympics.

Weight class in the rankings, Hubbard is now 16th, but many ahead of him are unable to win an Olympic seat due to land quotas.

According to The Guardian, Hubbard lived as a man until the age of 35, until 2012. Prior to that, he did not compete internationally in weightlifting. Since then, he has achieved several top-level victories.

According to The Guardian, in 2015, the IOC adopted a rule that an athlete who has corrected his gender from man to woman can compete in the women’s series if his testosterone levels are kept below a specified reading for 12 months.

The IWF follows this rule.