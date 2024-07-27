Olympics | New information about the last days of the coach who died in the Olympic village

Olympics|The coach who died in the Olympic Village had health concerns even before traveling to Paris. However, he managed to achieve his dream as an Olympic coach.

Samoan boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito, 60, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday in the Olympic Village. News media Samoa Observer tells about the times before Fatupaito’s death.

Chairman of the Samoan Boxing Association Tagaloatele Pasi Polo says that he knew that Fatupaito suffered from health concerns, which is why he had, for example, asked the man to skip the competitions before the Olympics.

“If anyone thinks we should have checked Lionel’s health before the trip, I can assure you we did,” Poloa told the Samoa Observer.

“We even obtained a travel permit from the doctor.”

Fatupaito had assured before the trip to Paris that he was fine.

According to Poloa, Fatupaito was a kind-hearted and modest person. The boxing association mourns the death of a long-time coach.

“He had always dreamed of coaching at the Olympics, and that dream came true.”

Samoan boxer Tupuola Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali has to compete in the Olympics now without his coach.

Fatupaito coached his protégé from featherweight.

“They had a strong bond,” says Poloa.

According to Poloa, Fatupaito’s death is a great loss for the boxing association. During his career, he coached numerous boxers, many of whom spoke nice words about the dead coach on social media.