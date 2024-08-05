Olympics | Nathalie Blomqvist was surprised when her ranking changed after the race: “What happened?”

Olympics|Nathalie Blomqvist was satisfied with her performance. After the race, he was surprised.

Paris

Finland Nathalie Blomqvist ran a fine 12th in the Olympic 5,000m final in Paris on Monday.

The race took a dramatic turn after the finish line, when the Kenyan ran for silver Faith Kipeygon was rejected.

Kipyegon was overcome with grief. He was carried through the interview area in the stands of the Stade de France wrapped in a Kenyan flag. The runner did not say anything to the media.

Blomqvist was just about to speak to the press when Kipeygon walked up behind him. Blomqvist had not heard of discus. He thought he was 13.

“Oh, what happened?” Blomqvist asked.

According to official documents, Kipyegon’s disqualification is for obstructing another runner.

According to the BBC, it is a situation where a Kenyan and an Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegayn crashed in the middle of the race. Tsegay strongly protested the situation.

Blomqvist was surprised by the slow initial pace of the final run. It ruined the Finn’s chances for a top time and perhaps a Finnish record.

“The first kilometer was really slow,” lamented Blomqvist.

“It was a great opportunity to run really hard, so of course it was a bit sad. But you can’t have everything. I’m really proud of this whole thing.”

Blomqvist ran a time of 14:53.10 in the Olympic final. He ran a Finnish record of 14:44.72 at the European Championships in Rome.

Blomqvist promised that he will fight for a medal in the next European Championships.

“I consider the medal realistic when it was so close already this year.”

Blomqvist finished fifth at the European Championships in Rome. In the Olympic final, he was the fourth fastest European.

The European Athletics Championships will be held in 2026.

The 5,000m Olympic final was won by Kenya Beatrice Chebet. Second came the Netherlands Sifan Hassan. Italy came third Nadia Battocletti After Kipyegon’s rejection.