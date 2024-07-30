Olympics | Muddy water can cause dangerous consequences for swimmers – this is how an expert compares it to the Vantaan River

Olympics|There are swimming bans in the Vantaanjoki from time to time, but the bacteria concentrations are mostly significantly lower than in the Seine.

The Olympics one of the sorrows is the Seine’s polluted water, where it is intended to swim the open water races of the Games, such as the swimming sections of the triathlon.

On Tuesday, the organizers had to move the men’s triathlon to Wednesday just hours before the start of the race due to the poor water quality of Seine.

in Helsinki people often warn against swimming in the Vantaanjoki, but how does the Vantaanjoki compare to the Seine?

“Fortunately, the normal bacteria level in Vantaanjoki is significantly lower than in the Seine,” says a health engineer from the City of Helsinki Sari Front.

What have the results been like?

In the Seine, for example, coliform bacteria concentrations have been measured in July, which have varied from slightly below 900 to well over a thousand pmy (colony-forming units) in one hundred milliliters of water, but the measurements taken on Monday showed even higher readings.

For example, at the International Triathlon Union, the acceptable limit is 900. On Tuesday, new samples were taken, which will decide whether it is possible to compete on Wednesday.

Triathlon competitions have been postponed due to the pollution level of Seine.

In Finland, the limit for swimming in inland waters is one thousand ppm in one hundred milliliters of water. It’s not about a swimming ban limit, but a recommendation, and the associated measure limit.

How about Vantaajoki?

The numbers are mostly significantly lower, often a few tens, but individual numbers of over a thousand have been measured, for example in Pakila this summer.

“Unfortunately, quite a lot of white-cheeked geese have strayed onto the beach there. They have been a problem,” says Front.

The readings have been good in Vantaanjoki this summer. The reason is largely that there has been little rain.

“It can be seen immediately in Vantaanjoki’s results.”

In the same way, it can also be seen in the Seine and just the other way around: there has been a lot of rain now and the results are bad, even though 1.5 billion euros have been spent to clean the river.

The sewer network in Paris has been improved before the Olympics, but the heavy rains are still washing many kinds of pollutants into the Seine.

“It’s really a miserable situation there and it’s still raining heavily. I hope they get things sorted out. Fortunately, you don’t have to be the one to solve it,” says Front.

What swimming in high concentrations of bacteria can result?

Possible symptoms of swimming in the Seine are hepatitis, eye infection and rash.

Front emphasizes that the Vantaanjoki cannot be directly compared to the Seine in this matter. For example, the causes of bacteria can be different, for example surface runoff or wastewater.

“I would think that there are significantly worse risks along the Seine than along the Vantaanjoki. Of course, there are many municipalities upstream here, but nevertheless we live in a slightly different environment – fortunately.”

There were both swimmers and paddlers on the Vantaanjoki last Saturday.

Let’s take it yet another example from Helsinki: Töölönlahti. It has also been used for swimming from time to time, but there is no beach there.

“There are problems at the bottom, that is, there are impurities in the sediments. It cannot be recommended as a swimming place and it has not been designed as such,” says Front.

High concentrations of heavy metals have been found in the sediments. The sediment has been spoiled from a depth of several meters, so there is a thickness of about 10 meters to be removed. If this were to be done, the cost would be at least hundreds of thousands of euros – of course much less than the sums spent on the Seine.