Olympics | Minister Tavio: Sexual minorities made the opening of the Olympics a “freak show”

Finland Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) harshly criticized the opening of the Paris Olympics on the message service X on Friday.

“Sports should be kept out of politics. Left-wing activism harnesses all propaganda and normalizes its awakening,” Tavio wrote.

In connection with the update, a picture has been added with the text “woke” in such a way that the letter o of the word has been replaced by Olympic rings.

Habit clarified his view by telephone on Saturday. In his opinion, it should not have been necessary to highlight minorities so prominently at the opening.

“The opening was such a show of pride-liberals,” says Tavio.

Tavio especially remembered the scene of the opening show, where the drag performers and dancers arranged themselves at a long table around the singer performing about Dionysus, the god of wine.

According to Tavio, the scene was a reference to the painting In the Last Supper and was thus a parody of Christianity.

“The opening is a program for the whole family. That’s why the drag queen artist could have been stylishly left out if the show had been wanted to be politically neutral,” says Tavio.

In the minister’s opinion, it is more common that the support of traditional family values ​​is not tolerated than that a “sexual freak show” like the opening would not be tolerated.

“Nowadays, the appeal is that everything that is not woke is claimed to be conservatism,” says Tavio.

At the opening ceremony several groups of people and minorities were highlighted. In Tavio’s opinion, it was taken to excess.

“We are going a little too far if, without drag queens, minorities are not represented. The Olympics are not just for minorities, they are for everyone. Everyone can play sports, regardless of sexual orientation.”

The term “drag queen” does not refer to a sexual orientation, but to a person who dresses feminine for the purpose of performing.

In Tavio’s opinion, there should not be a close connection between the opening of sports games and highlighting the spectrum of sexual minorities.

“Equality is best promoted by being practically tolerant of our differences.”

Habit finally adds that he plans to follow the games and supports Finnish athletes despite his opening experience.

