Olympics | Minister Tavio called the opening of the Olympics a freak show – This is how President Stubb reacted

FINLAND Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) on Saturday called the opening of the Paris Olympics a “pride-liberal show” and was particularly upset by the scene where the drag performers and dancers arranged themselves around the table in the same way as At the Last Supper.

“What stuck out the most was the special drag queen section and the fact that it included parodying Christianity. The opening is a program for the whole family. That’s why the drag queen artist could have been stylishly left out if the show had been wanted to be politically neutral,” said Tavio.

Tavio criticized the opening harshly. According to him, left-wing activism “harnesses all propaganda and normalizes its awakening”. In the minister’s opinion, politics should be left out of sports.

Tavio also said that the Olympians no longer value conservatives.

OF THE REPUBLIC president Alexander Stubb was present at the opening and saw the event in a different light than Tavio. He praised the inauguration as epic and historic.

On Saturday, Stubb visited the Finnish team’s premises in the Paris competition village and met the media afterwards. He was asked about his view on claims by conservative politicians that minorities were wrongly represented at the inauguration. The president shared his own opinion.

“Each country does the opening ceremony in its own way and in the spirit of the times. The opening ceremony was a very different show because it wasn’t held in a stadium. In a way, I hope that now that the games start, we will focus on that sport,” said Stubb.

After this, Stubb was asked for his opinion, especially on Tavio’s statements, but the president did not want to take a stand on the minister’s statements.

“I have nothing to comment on what the ministers commented on the opening. I think it was a great opening, and hopefully the sport will win.”

Stubb headed from the competition village to follow the Olympic events. He was going to watch tennis and handball on Saturday.

For a long time the line’s hockey and cultural influencer Alpo Suhonen on the other hand laughed when he heard about Tavio’s criticism.

“Tavio’s views show how small a man he is in a big world. And about how little the Basic Finns as a party see the world. The opening ceremony was a display of global sports and French culture. Of course, such an event contains a wide variety of views on, for example, sexuality and politics,” says Suhonen.

In addition to his coaching career, Suhonen, who became known as the director of the Turku City Theatre, the executive director of Pori Jazz and as a writer, sees that the whole discussion about mixing sports and politics is completely distorted.

“Sports is always linked to politics, internationally and locally. Political trends and ideas belong to sports as much as to any culture. That sports performance should be separated. The Akti of sports is not a political, but a physical and mental display of skill,” Suhonen opens.

Delivery the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry also sought a comment on Tavio’s opening criticism Sari from Essayah(qd.), a former Olympic-level competitive walker and member of the International Olympic Committee.

“The part of the IOC and the obligatory parts of the opening program are the march of the teams, the Olympic anthem, the raising of the IOC flag, the speech of the IOC president, the opening words of the head of the host country and the lighting of the Olympic flame, everything else in the program is planned and implemented by the host city.”

“KOK’s participation in the program respected the traditions of the Games and brought out the spirit of the Olympians,” Essayah replied via text message.