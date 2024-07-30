Olympics | Matti Mattsson’s disappointment was even deeper than usual: “Now I feel really bad”

Olympics|Porilainen thought he was in record condition for Finland, but the result of the preliminaries was far from that.

Paris

Olympic bronze Defended in Paris Matti Mattsson left the swimming arena of La Defencé really disappointed.

Porilainen was completely surprised and even dumbfounded that he didn’t make it to Tuesday night’s semifinals from his preliminary round.

“I was in Finnish record condition. The result must be done in the pool, but I really don’t know why this happened. It was a bit of a mess,” Mattsson sneered.

“Some kind of small runny nose bothered me for three days, but I don’t feel that it would have radically worsened the situation in any way. You always start to think about what’s going on in value competitions, but I don’t like to tell or explain. It’s not my way.”

Mattsson swims in the second heat. He was still in the lead at the half-distance – 100’s Intermediate time 1:01.98 – but ended up finishing fifth in his heat with a final time of 2:11.18.

There was only enough time for 18th place, when 16 breaststrokers made it to the next round. Representing Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov took the last semi-final place with a time of 2:10.99.

Three a year ago in Tokyo, Mattsson was the third fastest in the heats with a time of 2:08.44. In the semi-finals, he was fifth, 2:08.22. The bronze came off with the current SE time of 2:07.13.

In Rio 2016, Mattsson was eleventh in the heats (2.10.09) and qualified for the semifinals (2.12.99).

“I remember how the Rio Games ended in disappointment, but this is extremely sad. Every time the disappointment feels bad, and now it feels really bad,” said Mattsson.

In his first Olympic Games in 2012 in London, Mattsson was 17th in the preliminaries with a time of 2:11.81. The time was a Finnish record at the time.

to Paris Mattsson came confidently full of self-confidence. In his advance information, Mattsson had a smile on his face and a twinkle in the corner of his eye.

After his opening round, Mattsson’s self-confidence crumbled like sour crumbs.

Matti Mattsson does not want to end his long career with a disappointment like Paris.

How will the career continue from here?

“That’s a good question, I don’t know. At least I wouldn’t want to end it like this. After this result, it’s not nice to put swimmers on the nail.”

His coach Eetu Karvonen Mattsson hadn’t had time to talk with yet.

“Now is quite a place for introspection. Let’s see what happens one day at a time.”

The beginnings the fastest was from South Korea Cho Sung verse (2.09,45). Tokyo Olympic champion Australia Zac Stubblety-Cook was second before the home crowd’s favorite Leon Marchand. The Frenchman already won Olympic gold in the 400-meter medley.

The elite Chinese swimmers were not at the top. World Champion Dong Zhihao was sixth and ME swimmer Qin Haiyang only 15:s. Both Chinese are suspected of being doping before Tokyo, but they were allowed to compete.

“I claim that Stubblety-Cook is still a pretty tough bone. The final will be interesting,” Mattsson said.

The beginnings the times were briskly worse than in Tokyo, where the Dutch Arno Kamminga swim time 2.07.37.

In any case, the Olympic pool in Paris has not seen the same kind of record breakers as what swimming is used to.

One explanation is the depth of the La Defencé hall pool, which is 2.20 meters. The Paris pool was in compliance with the rules when France was awarded the Olympics in 2017. The situation has since changed.

In January 2023, the International Swimming Federation set a new minimum depth of 2.5 meters. So you won’t be surprised at that depth in Paris either.

“Many media have discussed whether it is too low. I don’t think it matters,” Mattsson said and started to leave the interview area.

How do you get rid of the hurt?

“Heading home.”

Correction at 4:43 p.m.: Denis Petrashov is representing Kyrgyzstan, not Kazakhstan, contrary to what was originally reported in the news.