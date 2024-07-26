Olympics | Matti Mattsson, who has celiac disease, has to look for suitable food

Olympics|The Pori swimmer, competing in his fourth Olympics, was asked to be the flag bearer for the Finnish team, but due to scheduling reasons, Mattsson refused.

Paris

Matti Mattsson is aiming for his second consecutive Olympic medal in the 200-meter breaststroke in Paris.

A swimmer who trains a lot and is physically large needs nutritious food even on competitive trips. For Mattsson, eating is a special concern as he suffers from celiac disease.

Mattsson must eat gluten-free food. Thus, for example, the wheat products favored by the French are not suitable for his stomach.

“Unfortunately, a few value competitions have fallen into the action of the stomach. Here too, you have to play it safe, but you’ll be fine for a week,” says Mattsson.

Three years ago, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, there was a completely gluten-free kitchen for the athletes, which still gets thanks from Mattsson.

“When you compare the competition villages, the matter was well handled in Tokyo. There were big halls where all cultures had their own dishes. Here you have to look a bit more for what you eat. The race organizers announced that only this line is 100% gluten-free, and that line is cold.”

From the cold food line, Mattsson says he picked up rice noodles, ham strips and salad on his plate.

“When it comes to food, there is still an adventure ahead. Today I found a pure grilled chicken fillet for dinner. You could eat it on the side, but in Tokyo the food side was perhaps a little more properly managed.”

Olympic pool in addition, Mattsson also had another vantage point. Finland’s team leader Leena Paavolainen asked him to be the flag bearer for the opening, but due to the proximity of his own swimming, Mattsson had to refuse.

“It would have been nice to continue the great tradition”, Mattsson referred to the previous Olympic Games, where a swimmer has carried the flag.

Hanna-Maria Seppälä carried the flag in London 2012 and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen in Tokyo 2021.

“I don’t regret not going to carry the flag. Of course it would have been an honor because I am a patriotic man. I proudly carry the Finnish flag on my chest,” says Mattsson.

Ida Hulkko describes the meals at the Paris competition village as basic good.

The preliminary swim is at Mattsson’s on Tuesday morning. The semi-finals are swum in the evening. The final is on Wednesday at 23:15 Finnish time.

Porilainen is competing in Paris for the fourth time in the Olympic Games. In Tokyo he swam bronze, in Rio 2016 he qualified in the semi-finals and in London he was 17th in the heats in Finland’s record time.

Finland swam in Paris with only two swimmers. Another breaststroker Ida Hulkko has found what he wants and needs in the canteen of the competition village.

“From an athlete’s point of view, food is basic good and tasty.”

British newspaper of The Guardian athletes receive Michelin-level rations in their competition village. The menus have been designed by four Michelin-starred chefs.

They include, among other things, a top chef from Paris with two Michelin stars Amandine Chaignot.

Have you seen Michelin chefs yet?

“I haven’t seen it. We have to look for more if there is Michelin-level food available in the competition village”, laughed Hulkko.

In Tokyo, Hulkko swam in the preliminaries of the 100-meter breaststroke with a still valid Finnish record of 1:06.19. He was 12th in the semi-finals.