Olympics | Matilda Suhose has a job in Paris, which she is not allowed to talk about: “I’m in a secret service in a way”

Olympics|Matilda Suhonen, from Lahti, assists an IOC member at the Olympics, whose name she is not allowed to reveal. My dream is to get a job at KOK when my studies at the elite University of Paris end.

Paris

In Finland may be a growing factor in international sports activities.

A Lahti background with his determined work Matilda Suhonen has joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the duration of the Olympic Games as an assistant or assistant, as it is best said.

The doors to the IOC do not necessarily open easily for Finns. Language skills, relationships and readiness to do a variety of work in a large sports organization are required.

“French has become my second home language,” says 25-year-old Suhonen.

At the Olympic Games, Suhonen assists an IOC member whose name or nationality he is not allowed to reveal.

“You could say that I’m in a secret service in a way. I follow the IOC member and help him in all tasks. It is a matter of trust, about which I am not allowed to say more.”

to Paris Suhonen came as a result of many coincidences. For the last year, he has studied international sports management at the University of Paris.

“The university is an elite school in its field. When I started studying here, I hoped that I could work in the organization of the Olympic Games,” says Suhonen.

However, due to the employment regulations in Paris, foreigners were not allowed to be hired in the competition organization. After the Olympics, the organization must show how many French people it employed.

The studies included a six-month internship, which Suhonen completed especially for the French company Salomon, which manufactures winter sports equipment.

“ Ticket prices were raised and the hotels are not as full as thought.

Salomon was founded in 1947 in the French Alps in the historic village of Annecy, where it still has its headquarters. At Salomon, Suhonen was the marketing coordinator for winter sports.

“Salomon was my first workplace where the working language was French. It’s a big help because French is the second official language in the IOC.”

In winter the competition organization contacted Suhose again. It was reported from there that Suhonen could work for the IOC during the Olympics.

“KOK then made an offer and the competition organization acted as an intermediary. Surely then they remembered me that I wanted to work. I had also applied for an internship at KOK.”

As an assistant to an IOC member, Suhonen himself gets to tour the competition venues and see top sports.

Following the arrangements of the Paris Games is its own chapter.

“It’s wonderful to be learning here and watching for a year how the Olympics are organized and how they are brought into the local community. It has not gone without problems. Ticket prices were raised and the hotels are not as full as thought. France has a lot to learn for the upcoming Games.”

How So Suhonen ended up in France? That too is a multi-generational story.

Suhonen attended a sports high school in Lahti, which had a sister school in France. A French boy from the friendship school came to live at Suhonen’s home for a week.

“When the boy was leaving, I asked if I could reciprocally come to him. The boy’s family has a farm in a small rural village on the Swiss border. I learned to make goat cheese there and trained with the French in the summer of 2018.”

French world-class biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet lives in the same village.

“The French family is still like a second family to me.”

Cross-country skiing ended when Suhonen was able to study political science at the University of Lyon before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. When Corona started in the spring of 2020, the school closed its doors and Suhonen returned to Finland.

“Corona was a setback when internationalism was interrupted for a while. I could have graduated in political science, but everything has a purpose when I had to make new choices.”

New the choice was to start studies in the social science of exercise. In his bachelor’s thesis, Suhonen studied responsible sports management.

I have studied a lot, but there is still a lot to learn. I am very lucky to have been able to work at the same time. I have been able to put theoretical knowledge into practice and have been encouraged to apply for international positions.”

After the Olympics, Suhonen will present his thesis, which he has done in collaboration with Salomon, at the University of Paris.

“ “Living abroad is not always so glamorous, but I have made my own choices.”

Then he returns to Finland, at least for a while. I’m already homesick.

The thesis is related to the Winter Olympics to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026. Suhonen has found out how partners can benefit from the Olympics and sports events in general.

“Later on, the dream would be to get a permanent job at KOK. Of course, I myself realize that I haven’t had the straightest path to anything, even though it looks like a path to success from the outside,” Suhonen reflects.

Suhonen praises his career as an athlete, even though he did not reach the top in that field.

“I lived the life of an athlete. It was a school of life and I strongly believe in the identity of an athlete. Everything has started from sports, work ethic and independence. Living abroad is not always so glamorous, but I have made my own choices.”

In addition to his studies, Suhonen also works as a spokesman for the Finnish national biathlon team at World Cups and World Championships. The cooperation with the national team has worked despite the distance.

“We have good practices. I feel like I’m part of the team.”

It sounds clear that Suhonen’s starting international career will not end at these Olympic Games. After Milan and Cortina, the next Winter Olympics will be in the French Alps in 2030.

“Those competitions are my next goal. From my point of view, the story gets a new continuation.”

