Olympics | Luukas Saha was seconds away from a sensation in Paris – President Stubb’s words were comforting

Olympics|Luukas Saha was to win the ranking number one. However, the tournament ended bitterly.

From Tampere Luukas Saha was really close to a sensational victory in the Olympic judo tournament.

In the second round, Saha was ranked number one in the 66-kilogram category Denis Vieru. The Moldovan won after a long overtime.

After the match, Saha received a hug from the president of the republic From Alexander Stubbwho was watching the match on site at the Champ de Mars arena.

“Alex said that he is really proud and that it was a hard fight. It was a great feeling when the president was watching and taking part in the atmosphere and not just staring from the end of the bench. It felt like he lived with it. It was a great thing to experience,” Saha said.

Saha is 23rd in the world list.

Fight it was really hard. The judoka of the Riihimäki Judo Club had everything to win, advance to the quarter-finals and thus get to win the medals. For a while in overtime, it looked like Saha would leave the mat as the winner. He got Vieru tied, but the opponent got out of it at the last moment.

“It’s my bravura turn, with which I won the first match as well. Usually, when I get it, nobody got out. Once before, one has made it, and even then the hands were full of lactic acid. Now it was the same situation. I got a good bond, and I felt and sensed the guy’s tension and stress. However, it was enough to squeeze, my grip loosened and it came out,” Saha recounted.

The victory practically depended on seconds.

“A hair more if I had the strength in my hands.”

On the first one in the round Saha won Muhammed Demirelin handsomely with a performance worthy of a waza-ari in overtime. At the same time, Saha, who is considerably more active than the Turk, got revenge from the spring European Championships.

The second match started to turn in Denis Vieru’s favor when the Tampere player received a second warning. The sawmill had to take bigger risks, which opened up a final place for Vieru.

“He made a change of rhythm and I was so tired I couldn’t even defend.”

Denis Vieru defended brilliantly and didn’t give Luukas Saha many places to attack.

The warnings woke up people in Yle’s newsroom, among others. The referee warned Vieru only once, even though the match was even throughout.

Saha said the warnings could have gone the other way.

“But it was known that when you’re against the number one ranked team, you can’t beat them with a warning. It’s the wrong attitude to go into a match. It’s pointless to blame the judges. That’s the spirit of the game. The injection must be done.”

Saw rose a little from the bush to the group of potential Finnish successes when he won the World Championship bronze in May. It was the first Finnish judo World Cup medal in over 40 years. Even before that, Saha dazzled the Grand Slam tournament with his third place.

According to Saha, he managed to get in even better shape than at the World Championships. He also wanted to show that when he found out after his opening victory that he would face Vieru.

“I knew today was the day I would win it, but it didn’t happen, even though it was close. I was excited to show who I am.”

Saha did not want to get to know the diagram in advance. He said that on a good day he would have been in the final.

“Frustration. A medal was the goal, and it didn’t happen now.”

Saha arrived at the interview point with sweat still dripping from his forehead. He plans to return to Paris for a week and then go to his favorite hobby in Lapland, fishing.