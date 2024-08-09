Olympics | Lotta Harala’s long-time dream came true: “The team has been wondering a little bit what the goal is”

Olympics|The third consecutive race day was a completely new experience for Lotta Harala. He is already looking forward to autumn.

Lotta Harala, 32, there was one smile when a long-time dream of the Olympics had come true.

Harala finished 22nd in the semi-finals with a time of 13.05. The time was the slowest of the bunch, as one was abandoned and one crashed. The time is the weakest of Harala’s season, except for the preliminaries of the Kaleva Games. However, it weighed little on my mind.

“It’s incredibly great to be an Olympic semi-finalisti. That was the goal and it was fulfilled. Of course, I would have liked to run harder in the semifinals, but I did my best and that was enough,” said Harala.

The Tampere native had three goals for the season: a Finnish record, the semifinals of the Olympics and the final of the European Championships. Only the latter did not materialize and even that was affected by a small injury.

Harala was already excitedly looking towards the new season, for which he will be able to prepare healthy right from the autumn training season.

“It’s been a goal for many years, and the team has been wondering a little bit what that goal is. It’s been a pretty tough goal for me, and now it’s coming true for the first time,” Harala, who suffered from long-term injuries, laughed, but was still knocking on wood.

Harala advanced to the semi-finals through the knockout stages. That meant he ran a third hard start on Friday for the third day in a row.

The runner admitted that the bangs were over, although he still felt good during the exercise.

“In the morning, my body felt quite rough,” he laughed.

“However, I couldn’t pull ten fences for the third day in a row. Took it hard.”

Harala said he has never run three starts in consecutive days.

“Unless sometime when I was 9 years old, but I don’t think even then.”

Lotta Harala said that she already had a “crazy feeling” in the morning. In the semi-finals, it was all over.

All others who participated in the collection rounds also qualified from the finals. Of the runners in the third start, Ecuador clearly had the best pace Maribel Caicedo (12.67). Caicedo won in the collection round Reetta Hurskeen by two thousandths and knocked out another from Tampere in the continuation.

From the semi-finals became wild as expected. The last place in the final was lost with a time of 12.52, so even Harala’s SE time of 12.65 would have had nothing to do with the final race.

“It was a tough level as expected. Terrible times have been run this season, and all the best were there in the semifinals,” said Harala.

Even though he ran out of steam in the semifinals, Harala was satisfied with his first two runs. According to him, those and the mood of the semifinal day on the training ground promise a really good continuation.

“It’s definitely a good thing in terms of the future and future value competitions. After that shin injury, I haven’t done anything striking in consecutive days before this, except in Rome, and even there the preliminaries were in the morning and the semifinals in the evening.”

In Paris, Harala’s clear best time was 12.86 in the collector round. According to him, the times do not tell the whole truth.

“This depends on so many small variables and parts that the run falls into place. The fact that there are all the conditions for peak times does not mean that it will come out as a result. I’m in better shape than when I ran SE,” said Harala.