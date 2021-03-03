Olympics Kyodo News: Only those living in Japan may enter the Olympic stands

The Tokyo Olympics may only become the Games for Japanese Olympic fans.

Japan the government is coming to the conclusion that only people permanently resident in Japan can enter the Tokyo Olympic Games, says Kyodo News.

The organizing committees of the Olympics and Paralympics are deciding by the end of March on how foreign tourists could possibly get to the stands.

At a remote meeting of race directors on Wednesday, it was decided that by the end of April, a decision will be made on how many spectators will be admitted to each race arena. The meeting of Wednesday was attended by, among others, the director of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympics Seiko Hashimoto.

Hashimoto told the media that the most important thing is to ensure safe races for all involved. According to him, for foreign tourists, the decision will be made by March 25.

“Because of the virus variants, that issue needs to be considered carefully,” Hashimoto told reporters.

According to Hashimoto, the main task of the organizers is to protect the people of Japan and people who want to travel to the Games.

Tokyo and the surrounding areas have been in a state of emergency since January. The state of emergency is coming to an end on Sunday, but the prime minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the state of emergency in the metropolitan area may be extended for two weeks.