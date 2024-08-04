Olympics | Kurtbay and Keskinen lost two places, but are firmly in the medal positions

Olympics|Nacra 17 class sailing is now halfway through.

Paris

Finns Nacra 17 class sailors Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis didn’t get wind in their sails in the Olympic waters of Marseille on Sunday in quite the same way as on Saturday.

Due to the capricious wind, the schedule was delayed. In the fourth start of the race and Sunday’s first start, the Finnish pair held their position well in fourth place, but in the fifth start Kurtbay and Keskinen finished 11th.

In the last start of the day, the start acceleration of the Finns in pink vests was slow. At the turning point, downwind, Finland was ninth, 40 seconds behind the leading Italy.

The pink shirt said that the boat crew was in the bronze position in the race.

At the second turning mark, Kurtbay and Keskinen moved up to sixth. The mark saw a tight situation when the Turks’ boat capsized before starting the second upwind section.

At the third mark, Finland turned in fifth and Keskinen raised the end of the genaxer for the downwind section, from which the boat finished in the same place.

Kurtbay and Keskinen fell from third place to fifth in the combined results of six starts. When the worst start is not counted, Finland has a total of 23 points (3+7+4+4+5).

There is only two points behind third-placed Argentina. Italy won all Sunday’s starts and leads overwhelmingly (5 points).

The Nacra 17 class race is halfway through. The medal races of the ten best boats will be sailed on Wednesday.

In the women’s Ilca 6 class Monika Mikkola is the 17th