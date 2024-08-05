Olympics | Kurtbay and Keskinen fell even further from the medal positions: “A bit frustrating”

Olympics|The difference to the bronze jumped to 24 points, but access to the medal starts is starting to be certain.

Paris

Nacra 17 class sailors Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis had to give up a couple of places again in the Olympic waters of Marseille.

In the three starts on Monday, the Finnish pair sailed in places 7, 11 and 11. After nine starts, Finland is seventh in the overall competition. There were two places dropped from Sunday.

“A bit frustrating. Just didn’t pass today. The last two starts were just following others. There was no way to catch up anymore. A few changes were made. It helped a little, but otherwise it’s hard to say why it didn’t go,” Kurtbay said.

Tuesday the last three qualifying races will be sailed before Wednesday’s medal races, where you will receive double placement points.

Now farewell to the bronze and the New Zealanders sailing in third place to Micah Wilkinson and to Erica Dawson has 24 ranking points (28–52).

“On Tuesday, you have to start winning races if you’re still going to try, but I don’t think it’s in my own hands anymore,” Keskinen said.

Italy’s overwhelming dominance was broken slightly on Monday, when it sailed twice to sixth. There is a difference of 14 points to second place Argentina.