Olympics | Kurtbay and Kesinen almost had a key day in the Olympic waters: “We could lead the whole race”

Olympics|Without the foul and rule violation, the Finnish couple could have placed even better in the Nacra 17 class.

Paris

Slightly with better luck Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis could even lead the Nacra 17 class Olympic regatta in Marseille.

The Finnish pair took 3rd, 7th and 4th places in Saturday’s three starts. Kurtbay and Keskinen are third in the overall results.

“It was a bit of bad luck. By laying the foundation, we could lead the entire race,” said Keskinen, reached from the port of Marseille.

The Finns had the first start without any mistakes.

In the second start, Kurtbay and Keskinen came to the turning point at the top mark with a good lead, but due to a patch, they had to wait in a calm before the wind picked up again.

Otherwise, the wind blew at a moderate speed of 10–18 knots in the bay of Marseille.

“That’s when we ended up under a continent or an island with no wind. It probably took ten boats past us before we got our investments back,” said Keskinen, who was a guest on the boat.

The third start got off to a good start, but the Finns had a rule violation. They had to turn their Nacra 360 degrees.

Kurtbay jibed, i.e. turned the boat too late, and the pair had to overtake the others.

Nacra 17 -class-leading Italian pair won the first two starts and was second in the third. After three starts, they have two ranking points, when the worst start is not counted.

Argentina, which is second, has four points and the Finns have 7 (3+4).

“Without a doubt, we’ll grab the lead on Sunday,” Keskinen said.

The class medal starts are on Wednesday, August 7.

Kaarle Tapper had to drop out due to illness in the Ilca 7 class. Monika Mikkola is 12th in the women’s Ilca 6 class after six starts.