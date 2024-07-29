Olympics | Kristiina Mäkelä opens up about her unfair situation: “I don’t want to see anyone else treated like this”

Olympics|Kristiina Mäkelä’s ranking points would have been enough for the Olympics after all. However, the International Olympic Committee does not give Mäkelä a place in the competition of an athlete who has been convicted of doping.

His career competing for the last season Kristiina Mäkelä was the first to be excluded from the Olympic ranking.

However, the situation changed after the ranking closed, when the Romanian who claimed the Olympic place Florentina Costina Iusco was banned for two years for a doping violation.

“You might think this is good news, but it really isn’t,” Mäkelä writes.

The International Olympic Committee IOC did not give the vacated competition place to Mäkelä, who opens up about her heartbreaking situation on Instagram.

“After all, I should have been part of the Olympic team.”

According to Mäkelä, there would have been enough time to correct the situation, but according to the IOC, nothing could be done.

Mäkelä says that he asked the reason why he couldn’t be included in the games instead of the athlete who was carted off. He was told that “there is no system for such situations” and that the quota for track and field athletes in Paris is full.

“The organization is ready to change the medalists, but not to correct the situation until it happens,” Mäkelä writes.

“This is no longer just about me. It’s about fair play and I don’t want to see anyone else treated like this.”

Mäkelä, 31, says the purpose of the publication is to enable a better future for clean athletes.

The Olympic Games would have been the third for Mäkelä, who had a long triple jump career at the top of the world.