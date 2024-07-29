Monday, July 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olympics | Kristiina Mäkelä opens up about her unfair situation: “I don’t want to see anyone else treated like this”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Olympics | Kristiina Mäkelä opens up about her unfair situation: “I don’t want to see anyone else treated like this”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kristiina Mäkelä’s ranking points would have been enough for the Olympics after all. However, the International Olympic Committee does not give Mäkelä a place in the competition of an athlete who has been convicted of doping.

His career competing for the last season Kristiina Mäkelä was the first to be excluded from the Olympic ranking.

However, the situation changed after the ranking closed, when the Romanian who claimed the Olympic place Florentina Costina Iusco was banned for two years for a doping violation.

“You might think this is good news, but it really isn’t,” Mäkelä writes.

The International Olympic Committee IOC did not give the vacated competition place to Mäkelä, who opens up about her heartbreaking situation on Instagram.

“After all, I should have been part of the Olympic team.”

According to Mäkelä, there would have been enough time to correct the situation, but according to the IOC, nothing could be done.

Mäkelä says that he asked the reason why he couldn’t be included in the games instead of the athlete who was carted off. He was told that “there is no system for such situations” and that the quota for track and field athletes in Paris is full.

“The organization is ready to change the medalists, but not to correct the situation until it happens,” Mäkelä writes.

“This is no longer just about me. It’s about fair play and I don’t want to see anyone else treated like this.”

Mäkelä, 31, says the purpose of the publication is to enable a better future for clean athletes.

The Olympic Games would have been the third for Mäkelä, who had a long triple jump career at the top of the world.

#Olympics #Kristiina #Mäkelä #opens #unfair #situation #dont #treated

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Captain America: Brave New World, who is Sidewinder

Captain America: Brave New World, who is Sidewinder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]