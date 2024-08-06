Olympics | Krista Tervo finally succeeded twice in a row: “The coach gave a little whipping”

Olympics|Krista Tervo silenced the experts’ assessments with her sixth place. “Maybe it’s not worth judging anyone.”

Paris

Krista Tervo didn’t remember right away, because he has thrown two good races in a row, but it happened in the moukari qualification and final of the Olympics.

“They haven’t been terrible,” Tervo said with satisfaction about the final competition in Paris.

In the qualifiers, Tervo broke the Finnish record of 74 meters and 79 centimeters. In Tuesday evening’s final, leka flew to 73.83, which was enough for sixth place.

“I was a bit nervous when I went to the field, more so than in qualifying. I was so excited. During the race, I felt relaxed,” said Tervo.

Kotkalainen’s opening throw went into the protective net, which has often been his habit in the season’s games.

Did the opening make you nervous?

“Not really. It was pretty clear what was causing it. Moukari is a sensitive sport, and I have a lot of strength. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

How did you manage the throw so that it didn’t hit the cage?

“The coach gave a little whipping. Not at all, it was really good training. All the time and energy have gone into throwing the dough, it required it.”

If one thing goes wrong in the moukari throw, it can mess up the whole throw. Usually it’s about small things related to timing and rhythm.

“You just have to throw a lot. This result was really liberating. It feels good when nobody expected anything from me. You just have to work and try”, said Tervo, who nevertheless went to the final as the number one qualifier.

“The qualifying win shines a light on faith. I knew that I had to win at least because there were such tough women if I wanted a medal. Even though it didn’t happen, I did well.”

Krista Tervo was satisfied with her Olympic competition.

Hio says that people have had a very positive attitude towards him, even though he has been without a result in a few races.

Tervo, on the other hand, had something to say to the so-called experts.

“Different experts have been of the opinion that it would not have been worth going here.”

What do you say to these experts?

“Maybe it’s not worth judging anyone who gets a place at the Olympics. I got that place, and it won’t be left unused.”

Canada’s Camryn Rogers threw Olympic gold with a score of 76.97. of the United States Annette Nnek Echikunwoke was the second best of the season with 75.48 and China’s Zhao Lie third (74.27).

Finland’s second thrower Silja Kosonen was Fifth also with a season’s best 74.04.