Olympics Korona hits family attempt, top gymnast Rebecca Gergalo had to abandon her Olympic dream

Gergalon must skip the World Cup tour for financial reasons.

Tokyo a rhythmic gymnast seeking a seat at the Summer Olympics Rebecca Gergalo decide his racing career.

Gergalon, who won the 4-match Nordic Championship last year, has to skip the World Cup tour for financial reasons, and participation in the Olympic Tokyo is out of the question.

“Korona moved on to my Olympic dream. Despite Korona, I was able to train well, but my family’s business and thus the economy Korona has had such a big impact that the World Cup tour required for the Olympic qualifiers has to be missed for financial reasons, ”Gergalo says in the press release.

Born in 2000, Gergalo plans to continue rhythmic gymnastics as a coach.