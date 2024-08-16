Olympics | Jordan Chiles, who lost his medal: The decision is unfair

Olympics|Jordan Chiles shared his feelings on Instagram.

American a gymnast Jordan Chiles has opened on his Instagram account About the twists and turns after the women’s permanto final at the Paris Olympics.

Chiles, 23, emerged as the bronze medalist after his score was recalculated following a review request by the US team. At the same time, Romanian Ana Barbosu dropped to fourth.

After the awards ceremony, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruled that the US request was four seconds late and reinstated Bărbosu as the bronze medalist.

Bărbosu had time to celebrate his Olympic bronze right after the race before Chiles was promoted to third. Chiles, on the other hand, celebrated the medal around his neck with the podium.

“I have no words. This decision feels unfair and is a significant blow, not only to me, but to all those who defended my journey,” Chiles wrote.

Cas not going to reconsider his decision. The United States is not going to be satisfied with the decision and will take the case to the Swiss Federal Court.

Cas’ headquarters is located in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Already during the Olympics, Chiles was the target of a huge outcry. He was accused of taking Bărbosu’s medal, although a complaint was filed by the national team’s supporters.

“The racist attacks on social media are false and very offensive, which adds to my pain. I have poured my heart and soul into the sport and I am proud to represent my culture and my country,” Chiles wrote.

“My goals to compete honestly, striving for excellence and choosing sportsman’s values ​​and the rules of fair play will never waver.”

The photo of Permanno silver medalist Simone Biles (left) and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (right) honoring Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade is one of the most iconic of the Paris Olympics.

Chiles said that he was living one of the most challenging moments of his career and added that he approached it like any other challenge.

“I will do my best to ensure that justice is done. I believe that people will do things right at the end of this journey.”

Chiles also celebrated the Olympic victory in the women’s team competition in Paris By Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and by Jade Carey with. He got on the podium as the fifth member of the team Hezly Riverabut he did not compete in the team race on any scaffold.