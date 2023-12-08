Olympics | Join Russia in the Paris Olympics – this is how Jan Vapaavuori commented

Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori commented on the IOC’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics.

International The Olympic Committee IOC announced on Friday that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in the Paris Olympics with the status of neutral athletes.

Chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori could wait for the IOC’s decision.

“We, along with the other Nordic countries, have consistently opposed the return of the Russians. That’s why we consider the decision sad, even though it was foreseen based on previous decisions, and even though its impact is fortunately reduced by many things, such as the fact that the biggest sport of the Summer Games, athletics, has decided otherwise,” commented Vapaavuori via text message.

Is Finland going to boycott the Paris Olympics, or is a boycott going to be considered?

“We have evaluated the issue together with colleagues from other Nordic countries, and there are no boycott plans pending anywhere. We support the opportunity for our athletes to pursue their dreams and prepare for the games in peace,” Vapaavuori replied.

KOK in its press release, mentioned six requirements that Russians and Belarusians participating in the games must meet. For example, athletes may not “actively” support Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, and they may not have ties to the Russian or Belarusian military. They also have to meet the same anti-doping requirements as other athletes.

of Paris the Olympics will be held from July 26 to 11. August.