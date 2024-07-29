Olympics | Joanna Robinson stopped her horse truck on the side of the highway, and that’s when a nightmare began: the trip to the Olympics required almost a miracle

Versailles

Finnish dressage rider Joanna Robinson stops and looks at the Palace of Versailles. The smile is delicate. For three more years, nothing in Robinson’s life seemed like it, he would finally compete in the Paris Olympics.

Joanna Robinson came on Sunday to see the gardens of the Palace of Versailles.

On May Day 2021, Robinson faced a big life change. The last load of horses had to be driven from Spain to Holland, where she would start running a racing stable with her husband.

The tire of a horse cart broke in France near the Spanish border. The car had to be stopped on the side of the road.

“Trucks were driving full speed right next to us and the air current was shaking the car. This is exactly what we were thinking about when it happened,” says Robinson.

A Portuguese trailer truck driver did according to the local paper misjudgment and rammed into Robinson’s horse carriage on the side of the road.

Joanna Robinson shot a video of the accident scene and posted it on Instagram.

The car skidded several tens of meters.

“When the car stopped, the horses didn’t make a sound. It was immediately strange. We were all in shock.”

Robinson and the friend in the car were miraculously unscathed. Robinson jumped out of the car, wearing his socks.

“The rescue personnel eventually removed several pieces of glass from the soles of my feet. In that situation, I didn’t think about anything and I didn’t feel any pain.”

The stall structures of the horse truck had been crushed together and they had cut the five horses that were on board. One’s leg was almost severed: it had to be put down immediately.

Robinson’s racehorse Glamourine had received deep wounds on its back and hind leg. A French country veterinarian had to stitch the mare’s muscles in several layers.

“The first thought was that you can never put a saddle on this horse again.”

Glamouraline passed the Olympic vet check on Sunday, ridden by rider Joanna Robinson.

In the end, the country doctor was successful in his first aid. Glamouraline avoided infections and other complications.

Rehabilitation began, where the horse was treated with, among other things, water walking. First, riding was tried on a soft horsehair saddle. Now Glamouraline has a made-to-measure saddle whose wing is designed with the accident point taken into account.

“The scars have remained, and of course they receive special care. The skin is treated carefully. The horse is not in any pain,” says the Horse Nurse who came to Paris with Robinson Mint Vesterinen.

Horse groomer Minttu Vesterinen (oik) has been taking care of Joanna Robinson’s Glamouraline for a couple of years now.

The recovery story can be considered a miracle, because the now 13-year-old Glamouraline has risen to a whole new level after the accident.

“I’m moved, and this feels incredible,” says Robinson.

From Finland is a big team in the Paris Olympic equestrian events. In addition to Robinson, he competes in dressage Emma Kanerva and Henry Ruoste. The dressage competitions start on Tuesday. Robinson’s racing contract begins on Wednesday.

Joanna Robinson with her horse Glamoraline at the Paris competition area on Monday.

The setting in Versailles is wonderful. The castle overlooks the riding arena, and cross-country riding is in the castle park.

The prestigious competitions are the first for 35-year-old Robinson. He returned to riding in earnest in 2017, and has been touring international competitions assiduously. The work has been done “hell”.

On Wednesday, the goal is to perform in the best possible way. The sharpest edge of the sport is still in its own spheres, but according to Robinson, the competition trip brings more experience and learning.

Joanna Robinson and Glamourline represent at the Olympics.

Glamor line lives in the Versailles competition stable next to Henri Ruoste’s Tiffany horse.

“Glamouraline seemed quite fond of Tiffany and reacted when she was taken outside. We have to coordinate so that we can take them out at the same time.”

According to Horse Manager Vesterinen, they try to make the horse’s conditions as stress-free as possible at Versailles. The area has good walking areas and a green field where you can take your horse to eat fresh grass, says Vesterinen.

The big, thousand-seat grandstand is new to Glamouraline. You can’t know 100% how the horse will react, says Robinson. For example, applause can be surprisingly loud. The horse was clearly electrified when it was taken to see the competition area for the first time.

Games before, it is balanced with the fact that the horse is activated appropriately. It would be good to get the best performance in the games, and not, for example, in training before that.

“Glamouraline has good stage charisma when the situation is a bit electrified. It has to be dosed appropriately,” describes Robinson.

We invest in the horse’s psychological and physical well-being. The glamorous treatment arsenal includes, among other things, an electric suit used to activate muscles, a laser treatment device and a massage wand. The stable area has its own cooling tent for the horses.

Stable area security measures are strict. Only members of the own team are allowed to enter the horse’s box. The night before, the area watchman called Vesterin at half past three, when the Glamoral warp had fallen a little. When Vesterinen went to the stables at night to repair the warp, he passed two security checks and was accompanied by an escort.

The area of ​​the Palace of Versailles offers a wonderful setting for the equestrian sports of the Olympics.

Apart from the scars, Glamouraline doesn’t seem to have any problems from the accident that would be visible or affect its treatment. For example, it goes well in the car and travels without problems, says Vesterinen.

Robinson now approaches traffic more cautiously.

“During driving trips, I point out the safety distance and speed. Minttu is already used to this,” he says.