Olympics Japan’s corona restrictions prevented the Olympic test tournament

The Tokyo Olympic organizers did not comment on the incident, but according to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, the water polo tournament may still be held at a later date to be announced.

Next the water polo tournament planned for the summer Olympic test competition has been canceled. The Tokyo tournament had to be canceled because foreign officials at the event could not travel to Japan due to the country’s interest rates.

The two-day tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday. According to Japanese media, the country’s corona regulations prevented virtually all foreigners from entering the event.

Last week, the International Swimming Federation Fina announced that it is looking for a new organizer for the Olympic Swimming Qualifiers to replace Tokyo. At the same time, Fina announced that it was also considering transferring other Olympic qualifiers under the Alliance from Japan to another country.

The World Triathlon Cup in Osaka, Japan, has also been canceled due to corona restrictions. The competition was to be attended by 130 athletes from 30 countries.

About test races has only been a wheelchair rugby on the Paralympic program this spring. The competition was held last weekend at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Stadium.

There are still 17 events planned for test competitions at the Tokyo Games.

All sporting events planned for Japan are now being closely monitored, as the Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee also use them to assess whether it is safe to hold the Summer Games as the corona pandemic continues.