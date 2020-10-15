Olympics Japan tests pre-Tokyo Olympics how to fight the coronavirus – tens of thousands of spectators get to watch baseball

During the three-day test, the flow of people entering the stadium and the use of face masks will be examined.

In Japan already in the next few weeks, three baseball matches will be played to almost full spectators to test the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

The matches will help the country hosting the Tokyo Olympics next summer to find safe ways to hold mass events, says television channel France 24.

The matches will be played at the turn of October and November at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, which has 34,000 seats.

According to plans, the stadium will be filled to about 80 percent. Newspaper The Japan Times says the capacity of the test games is exactly 27,000 viewers.

Japan Minister of Economic Affairs Yasutoshi Nishimura describes matches as an experiment.

During the three days, the flow of people arriving at the stadium, its density and how many of the entrants will wear face masks will be studied.

At the same time, it is being examined whether auditorium restrictions can be relaxed. The number of visitors to sporting events in Japan has so far been limited to half the capacity of stadiums.

“I sincerely hope this is a big step for the Olympics,” Kanagawa Prefecture Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said.

Yokohama Stadium is located in Kanagawa Prefecture and is set to serve as the venue for the Olympics postponed to July-August next year in baseball and softball.

However, the opening matches of the sport are to be played in Fukushima, which was hit by a serious nuclear accident in 2011..