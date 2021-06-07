Olympics Japan Olympic Committee member dies after freezing underground – Police investigate suicide

Olympic Committee official Yasushi Moriya died Monday morning.

Japan Senior official of the Olympic Committee (JOC) Yasushi Moriya died after jumping under the subway on Monday morning in Tokyo.

According to information received from the police, Nippon Television reported the news.

Tokyo area police are investigating the details of the case, but consider the case suicide. Moriya was 52 years old at the time of his death.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd. Originally postponed from last year, the Games have met with much opposition in Japan, where many see the organization of the Olympics as a health risk in the current corona situation.

Read more: A member of the Japan Olympic Committee told the Olympics, the IOC and Tokyo organizers: “The Games have lost their relevance”