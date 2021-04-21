Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Olympics Janne Järvinen, convicted in the Katiska tangle, took his Olympic trip to a meeting of the Finnish Olympic Committee

April 21, 2021
Finland The Olympic Committee selected sailing in the nacra 17 class as Finland’s representatives Sinem Kurtbayn and Aleksi Central.

Järvinen has previously announced that he intends to appeal to the Sports Judicial Security Committee if his Olympic trip is denied.

Sinem Kurtbay and Järvinen secured a fourth ground for Finland for the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Kurtbay and Järvinen brought Finland a place in the nacra 17 class, the Olympic qualifier of which was held in Lanzarote.

Järvinen was sentenced to 8 April in Helsinki District Court two and a half years in prison for aggravated money laundering, and assistance in aggravated narcotics offenses.

The verdict is not final and Järvinen is not sitting on the verdict. Järvinen has decided to appeal his judgment to the Court of Appeal.

Järvinen is not a member of the Finnish sailing country team and he has financed the Olympic project with his own money. Järvinen also owns Kurtbay and the boat he uses.

The thing is complete.

