Olympics | Jan Vapaavuori has a tough talk about the IOC – it requires a radical reform

Olympics|The chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee hopes that the management system of the IOC in particular needs to change.

Paris

Finland chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori arrived in Paris on Thursday to follow the Olympic Games.

Vapaavuori will be at the competition venue until the end, watching the performances of Finnish athletes. The competitions end on August 11.

CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto said on Thursday in the interviewhow he and Vapaavuori visited the chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). by Thomas Bach visit in autumn 2022.

The reception was cold. Bach was not enthusiastic about the joint Nordic message, according to which Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be accepted for international competition because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“International sports organizations have a completely different Game World than in other international politics,” said Susiluoto, who was surprised by the treatment.

In Vapaavuori’s opinion, the IOC has taken significant steps forward, for example, on the fronts of sustainable development and equality, but it still requires significant reforms to maintain its own legitimacy in today’s world.

“In particular, the management system of the IOC needs to be changed. My hope is that in the future the world would have an international sports system that would be democratically managed and operate according to the principles of good governance, whose members would be members of the central sports organizations of different countries,” says Vapaavuori.

In Vapaavuori’s opinion, the top product of this system should still be a major sports event like the Olympics, which would be implemented in accordance with the principles of sustainable development and good governance, and which would offer athletes the opportunity to pursue their own limits and dreams.

“The Olympic Games and the Olympic ideal behind it are great things that must also be encouraged to defend.”

How Should the International Olympic Committee be reformed?

“KOK should change from a self-complementing secret society based on personal membership to a democratic organization that meets modern transparency requirements. It would improve the credibility of international sports and give legitimacy to decisions,” says Vapaavuori.

“In the democratic decision-making of such an organization, Nordic values ​​can sometimes remain in the minority, but then it would at least take place openly and in accordance with the rules of democracy.”

Emma Terho is the chairperson of the IOC’s athlete commission.

Finland The Olympic Committee is not a member of the IOC, but an independent association.

Its task is to act as a central and service organization for Finnish exercise and sports, but at the same time it is part of the international sports movement and belongs to the association of national Olympic committees, Anoc.

The IOC currently has two Finnish members: a former competitive walker, a current politician Sari Essayah and a former ice hockey player Emma Terho.

Terho plays a particularly significant role as chairman of the IOC Athletes’ Committee and as a member of the IOC Board of Directors.

“As the host country of the 1952 Summer Games, we also have lasting appreciation in the IOC circle. This year, the Games of 1924, when Finland, will also be widely remembered Paavo Nurmen under the leadership was brilliantly successful at the Paris Games”, Vapaavuori points out.