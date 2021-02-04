Olympics “It’s hard for women to stop talking” – Tokyo Games leader apologizes for sexist comments but refuses to resign

Yoshiro Mori further said that talking about the number of high-ranking women is not necessarily very important.

Tokyo Chairman of the Olympic Organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori has apologized for his sexist comments but refuses to resign. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

Mori, 83, admitted that her comment that women talk too much was inappropriate and contrary to the Olympic spirit.

Mori commented on the use of women at a board meeting of the Japan Olympic Committee this week.

“If we increase the number of women on the board of the Olympic Committee, we need to limit their speaking time in some way. They have a hard time quitting, which is annoying, ”Mori commented in the Japanese magazine Asahi, according to Reuters.

“We have about seven women on the organizing committee, and they all know their place.”

The Japan Olympic Committee decided in 2019 to aim for a 40 per cent representation of women on the Olympic Committee, but currently there are only five of them with a total of 24 members.

Mori regretted his comments on Thursday, but not very successfully. She said talking about the number of high-ranking women is not necessarily very important.

Mori was asked if she had any grounds for her claim that women talk a lot.

“I haven’t talked very much with women lately, so I don’t know.”

Tokyo the olympics are scheduled for July 23-8. August, but the coronavirus situation is causing great uncertainty for the Games.

According to the latest research, as many as 80 percent of Japanese are opposed to holding the Games next summer.