Olympics | Italian high jump star Gianmarco Tamberi posted a picture of the hospital

August 4, 2024
World Europe
Olympics | Italian high jump star Gianmarco Tamberi posted a picture of the hospital
The release of reigning Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi raises questions.

High jump the reigning Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi published a picture of him from a hospital bed on Sunday.

“Unbelievable… This can’t be true,” the Italian star wrote on Instagram in its update.

“Two hours after I wrote yesterday that I deserve it (Olympic success), I felt a sharp pain in my side. For emergency room, CT scan, ultrasound, blood tests. It’s probably kidney stones,” he continued.

In his update, Tamberi pointed out that the men’s high jump qualification will be contested in just three days, on Wednesday.

The men’s high jump final is scheduled for Saturday.

According to his own words, the Italian currently has a fever, and he has had to postpone his outbound flight to Paris. He was seen at the opening of the Olympic Games as Italy’s flag bearer just over a week ago.

32 years old In June, Tamberi won EC gold with a competition record of 237, which is also her best of the season. At the Tokyo Olympics 2021, he shared the Olympic victory with Qatar By Mutah Essa Barshim with a result of 237.

Tamberi jumped his record 239 in 2016.


