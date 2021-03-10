Olympics IOC President Bach promises safe Olympics in Tokyo – “a safe and fair environment for all athletes”

Thomas Bach of Germany is running for President of the IOC again.

International Chairman of the Olympic Committee Thomas Bach promises safe Olympics in Tokyo. Bach prepared for his re-election as president on Wednesday.

According to Bach, who opened the IOC meeting, the question is no longer whether the Olympic Games, which were once postponed due to the pandemic, would be held in the summer, but under what conditions they would be held.

“Tokyo is still the best race city ever prepared for the Olympics, and we have no doubt that the opening will not take place on July 23,” Bach said.

Now, according to Bach, it is no longer a question of how the Olympics will be conducted.

“The IOC is working fully with this wound with Japanese partners to make the relocated Olympics an event that emphasizes human peace, solidarity and perseverance in overcoming the pandemic.”

According to Bach, his goal is to create a “safe and fair environment for all athletes”.

Japanese race organizers are expected to report by the end of the month on how international race guests might get to the race stands. Admittedly, the Japanese media have already widely reported that Japan would not allow international tourists into the country due to the pandemic.

Bach had no opponents as president of the IOC on Wednesday.

Bach has served as chairman for eight years, but the length of the presidency has since been halved to four years.

Source: AFP.