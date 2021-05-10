Olympics IOC boss Bach’s trip to Japan canceled – hundreds of athletes test races in Tokyo

The spectators had nothing to do with the stadiums of the stadium.

International Chairman of the IOC of the Olympic Committee Thomas Bachin the May trip to Japan has been canceled. Tokyo is scheduled to host the Summer Olympics in July-August, but the coronavirus will bring clouds over the Games.

Bach was scheduled to visit Japan on 17-18. May, but the trip was canceled due in part to the extension of the state of emergency.

The Japanese government and race organizers have assured that the Tokyo Olympics will be able to be held next summer. The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled to be held last year, but were postponed due to the corona pandemic.

The second Summer Olympics in Tokyo’s history are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital from July 23 to 8. August.

On Sunday The Tokyo Olympic Stadium hosted an athletics test event with more than 400 athletes, nine of them from abroad.

The crowd was not counted for the stadium, which draws 68,000 spectators. Instead, the opening and closing ceremonies were held at the event.

The men’s 100-meter run was won in Athens in 2004 by the United States, who exported Olympic gold for the same distance Justin Gatlin.

“It feels weird to compete in a stadium with no spectators. It’s like this was just a time trial and an internal team meeting, ”Gatlin described.

To elevate the intensity, the cheers of the audience came from the backstage on the stage of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but the atmosphere of the athletes was dampened by the fact that the stadiums of the stadium gaped with emptiness.

The corona bubble built by the organizers received praise.

“The bubble has been very successful. I’ve been tested every day on either a saliva sample or the airways, ”Gatlin said.

Already months before the Olympics, it has been locked up to prevent spectators from being allowed abroad. In June, the competition organizers are due to decide, respecting the interest rate restrictions, what is the audience quota for domestic spectators.

According to the organizers, who are doing PR work for the realization of the Games, the success of the test event shows that the Olympics can be held safely despite the corona.

In Tokyo, as in another Japanese major city, Osaka, the coronation situation is difficult. This was appealed on Sunday by a group of about a hundred people outside the Olympic Stadium protesting against the Games.

59 percent of respondents to Yomiuri Shimbun were in favor of canceling the Olympics.