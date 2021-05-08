Olympics IOC boss assures Olympic Games will take place, Japanese star swimmer Rikako Ikee hopes to cancel demanding understanding

John Coates, vice-chairman of the International Olympic Committee, said on Saturday that the Olympics will certainly be held.

International Vice-Chairman of the Olympic Committee (IOC) John Coates assured on Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic will not prevent the Tokyo Olympics from being held.

Coates shared his views in an interview with news agency AFP. AFP asked him if the Olympics could move or cancel in any situation.

“No. There is no such situation, ”Coates replied.

“The Prime Minister of Japan [Yoshihide Suga] said this two or three weeks ago to the President of the United States [Joe Bidenille] and will continue to tell the IOC. ”

Coates said the IOC is working with Prime Minister Suga on all the security measures required by the Olympics.

Suga talked to Biden in April. He assured Japan that it would do its utmost to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections and to host safe Olympics.

Tokyo a strong shadow of doubt still hovers over the Games, and the Japanese government’s emergency measures due to the coronavirus continued in the country on Friday.

According to polls, most Japanese people are in favor of canceling or postponing the Games.

Coates said a tremendous amount of work has been done for the safety of athletes and the Japanese. Risks, according to him, are countered by countermeasures.

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Biontech have reached an agreement on coronavirus vaccines to be offered to Olympic athletes and race organizers. Coates said it was a big step forward.

“Now all athletes around the world get the vaccine,” Coates added.

Coates said he believes there is a correlation between security concerns and vaccinated Japanese.

“The numbers of people vaccinated are very small, especially among older people. As the number of people vaccinated increases, I believe it will improve, ”he added.

A young Japanese star swimmer Rikako Ikee, 20, according to news agency Reuters, asked for understanding from those who want the athletes to withdraw from the competition.

“I and the other athletes accept the decision of the organizers, whatever it is,” Ikee wrote To their Twitter account.

Ikee wrote about his desire to influence the situation in the world like other people. However, the fate of the Olympics is not in the hands of individual athletes.

“Even if you ask me to speak out against the Games, I can’t change anything.”

In April, Ikee secured its Olympic venue by breaking the race limit in the 100-meter butterfly. He contracted leukemia, or blood cancer, just two years earlier.