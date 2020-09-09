Olympics Worldwide human rights organizations are calling for the 2022 Winter Video games away from Beijing

The organizations say that regardless of appeals, the Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) has not responded to proof of human rights violations by China.

Over 160 worldwide human rights organizations are against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the AFP information company reported on Wednesday.

To the Chairman of the IOC of the Worldwide Olympic Committee Thomas Bachille the letter addresses a warning that the Video games may improve repression in China.

In line with the organizations, regardless of appeals, the IOC has not responded to proof of human rights violations by China.

“The IOC should acknowledge that the Olympic spirit and the status of the Olympic Video games will undergo extra if the worsening human rights disaster in Chinese language-controlled areas is ignored,” a letter dated Tuesday stated.

China has tightened its grip on Hong Kong with controversial safety legal guidelines and has lengthy oppressed the nation’s Uighur and different Muslim minorities.

Spokesman for the Chinese language Ministry of Overseas Affairs Zhao Lijian considers the letter to be an anti-Olympic try to politicize sport, in response to AFP.

As well as, 321 worldwide human rights organizations have known as on the United Nations (UN) to analyze human rights violations dedicated by China.

In line with Zhao Lijian, the allegations made within the letter are unfounded.