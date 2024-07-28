The organizers of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 have come out to defend a controversial scene at the opening ceremony that has generated criticism in far-right sectors of France and Europeaccusing her of offending Christianity.

The controversial scene of the inauguration, titled “Festivity“, was part of the Friday ceremony and showed several drag queens sitting at a table depicting Jan Harmensz’s 1635 painting “Banquet of the Gods,” which is now in the Magnin Museum in Dijon. A crowned Apollo sits in the center of the table. Bacchus or Dionysus is lying in the foreground.

For many people in the world, this representation evoked the Jesus’ last supper with his apostles. The scene included the appearance of the popular French singer Philippe Katerine, almost naked, painted blue and adorned with garlands of leaves and fruit, giving a festive and pagan tone.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the ceremony, denied any intention of mockery or denigration. In an interview with BFMTV, he explained: “I wanted to make a ceremony that would repair, that would reconcile. Also that would reaffirm the values ​​of our Republic.” Jolly clarified that his inspiration was not the Last Supper, but a great pagan festival connected with the gods of Olympus.

Anne Descamps, communications director of the organizing committee (COJO), apologized if anyone was offended, reiterating that there was no intention to mock the religion.

“There was never any intention to disrespect any religious group at all”Anne Descamps added at a press conference. “If anyone was offended, we are very sorry”he added.

The scene was harshly criticised by the French bishops’ conference and far-right political figures, as well as by leaders of governments such as Hungary and Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova were particularly vocal in their criticism, describing the scene as a mockery of Christianity.

Despite the controversy, the opening ceremony was well received in France. Emotional moments such as the reappearance of Celine Dion and the lighting of the cauldron in the Tuileries Garden were highlights. A poll by the Harris Group showed that 86% of respondents in France had a positive opinion of the ceremony.

Paris Olympics / The Last Supper

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his pride at the ceremony, and the International Olympic Committee hailed the Paris edition as a significant milestone in the history of Olympism.