Olympics In the U.S. Olympic qualifiers, athletes are allowed to kneel or raise their fists during the national anthem

The United States the olympic and paralympic committee said on tuesday that athletes participating in olympic qualifiers are allowed to raise their fists in the air or kneel during the national anthem.

Permitted expressions include kneeling during the national anthem or on the podium, or wearing a hat or face mask that reads, for example, “Black Lives Matter”, “Trans Lives Matter” or the words “equality” or “justice”.

The new guidelines are completely different from the old rules, which strictly forbade any kind of expression by athletes.

The United States the leaders of the olympic committee stressed that the new rules only apply to olympic qualifiers.

Separate rules for demonstrations at the Tokyo Olympics will be published after the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee have drawn up their own guidelines for the Games.

The U.S. Olympic Committee revised its guidelines after seeing a wave of protests in the country by an African-American man, George Floydin died in police custody.

International Olympic Committee Rule No. 50 unequivocally prohibits all forms of expression by athletes at the Olympics, but U.S. and international athletes ’federations have begun to challenge IOC rules.

Last in January, the IOC issued new guidelines on athlete activism and banned all forms of expression at awards ceremonies or on the sports field. The ban concerned the presentation of a political message, including badges or cufflinks, hand gestures or kneeling, and deviations from the protocol for medal ceremonies.

The modified rules are the result of an American hammer thrower at the 2019 Pan American Games Gwen Berry and a swordsman Race Imboden demonstrated at the awards ceremony.

Berry raised his fists in the air after winning gold. The bronze-winning Imboden knelt on the podium.

Both athletes received a suspended sentence of 12 months for their act and a warning that repeating the act would result in a harsher sentence.

The US Olympic Committee’s Social Equality Advisory Board proposed new guidelines, and after the proposal, the Olympic Committee drew up new rules. The new rule prohibits any form of discrimination or hate speech.

Source: AFP.