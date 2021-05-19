Olympics In Sweden, it is believed that the Olympics could be a positive turnaround in a corona pandemic

Sweden nominated eight new athletes to the race team.

Tokyo despite their criticism and opposition, the Olympics may still be a positive turn in a coronavirus pandemic.

This is what the CEO of the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) believes Peter Reinebo, who commented on the corona situation at the unveiling ceremony of the Swedish racing outfit.

Reinebo said Swedes are confident in Tokyo’s ability to create a safe bubble and provide a sufficient number of tests so that Japan’s health care system is not unnecessarily burdened.

“I believe the race organizers and [Kansainvälisen olympiakomitean] The IOC has done a great job creating the bubbles and testing systems in a way that looks safe and respects the concerns of the Japanese, ”Reinebo told Reuters.

“It may be that Tokyo will be a turning point for the whole global pandemic – at least it’s positive to think so. We need something to get together, and the Olympics are one such opportunity. ”

Swedish travel to Tokyo in competition uniforms designed by the Japanese Uniqlo, as published by the country’s Olympic Committee with video.

“The climate is very different in Sweden and Japan, but with the help of athletes, we have been able to develop clothes that enable top-level performance even in Tokyo’s humid climate,” Reinebo said of SOK’s website.

His race team is Sweden completed with eight athletes. Table tennis players were selected Anton Källberg, Kristian Karlsson and Jon Persson, badminton player Felix Burestedt, ratameloja Petter Menning, tennis player Rebecca Peterson as well as competing in the 470 class of sailing Olivia Bergström and Lovisa Karlsson.