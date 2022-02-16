The biathletes end a long dry spell and win a medal at the Olympics. Denise Herrmann, Vanessa Voigt, Vanessa Hinz and Franziska Preuss secure bronze in the relay.

On the way to the medal: Franziska Preuss and the German relay team Image: EPA

Dhe German biathletes won the bronze medal in the relay at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, ending a long dry spell. The DSV quartet around individual Olympic champion Denise Herrmann, starting runner Vanessa Voigt, Vanessa Hinz and Franziska Preuss only had to admit defeat to the victorious Swedes and the team of the Russian Olympic Committee in the race over 4 x 6 kilometers.

Twelve years ago, the German ski hunters also won bronze in the relay race in Vancouver. More than a week ago, Herrmann had won the only medal for the German biathletes in China with the surprising Olympic victory in the individual.

More soon at FAZ.NET.