Olympics | Ida Hulko’s Olympic dream crumbled in front of a huge audience: “It was still a great feeling”

Olympics|Three years ago, during his swimming time in Tokyo, Hulkko would have clearly made it to the semi-finals. “Stayed digging for physics. There would have been even more to give.”

Paris

Ida Hulkko fell well short of her goal in the Olympic women’s 100m breaststroke.

At least it wasn’t due to a lack of encouragement, as 17,000 spectators watched Sunday’s morning swims at the Paris La Defense arena.

Queues of hundreds of meters stretched far from the hall already hours before the start of the preliminaries.

“I have never swam in front of such a large audience before. The overall result could have been better, but I’m really happy with this moment and it was still a great feeling”, said Hulkko about his final time of 1:08.73.

The man from Tampere was second in his heat, but in the overall time, he was only 26th.

The Olympic Games swimming hall was quite crowded before Sunday’s preliminaries.

Three a year ago, Hulkko was twelfth in the semi-finals in Tokyo. In the preliminary heats, he swam his current Finnish record of 1:06.19.

In Paris, the SE time would have brought a good continuation place and the sixth place in the preliminaries. Argentina Macarena Ceballos took the last, i.e. 16th place in the semi-final with a time of 1:06.89.

“You can see from the times that we were fighting for hundredths. I wish it would have been louder, but it has been a bit difficult with the frequency. The split time was almost a second worse than the Tokyo start,” said Hulkko.

By frequency, Hulkko meant the rhythm and speed with which he could move his hands in the water.

“If the frequency had been good from the beginning, I would have gotten a good result, but maybe not quite the top. Left digging for physics. There would have been even more to give.”

In June, Hulkko was sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke at the European Championships with a time of 1:08.94, which means he was almost at the same level at the Olympic Games.

“It’s challenging to combine when the European Championships and the Olympics are in the same summer. If the Olympic limit had come before the European Championships, I would have missed those competitions. They tried to sensitize there, but they didn’t get the most restored place on it.”

How does this result affect the future of your career?

“This does not affect the continuation of the career. Now a little rest and then we will continue to next year’s World Championships. I’m not thinking about the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles yet.”

Hulkko seeks rest at the cabin, where he has a Samoyed dog, Lumi, as a swimming buddy.

“Snow takes away the victory if you swim the dog. I’m the kind of floater in the lake,” Hulkko laughed.

Ida Hulkko entered the Olympic pool with bigger hopes than she got.

After getting serious Hulkko still had to answer questions about the Chinese swimmers’ doping case before the Tokyo Olympics.

Those who came in the spring of information according to 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for banned substances in sports, but they were allowed to compete in the Olympics.

“As a Finn, I am completely in favor of clean sports. There can be speculation that things went smoothly at Wada (the international anti-doping agency) and the sports federation. I’m going to keep my plot clean and others do what they do,” said Hulkko.

“It’s a bit stupid to start a discussion about it yourself. It doesn’t change my own activities in any way, and then we’ll see who’s in the lineup when we race. The task of larger organizations is to ensure that things are in order.”