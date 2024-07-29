Olympics | “I avoid lateral movements” – Alexander Stubb comments on his relationship with badminton

Olympics|The Mauritian opponent was just a mouthful for Kalle Koljose in the badminton singles, but on Wednesday he will face the top Thai.

To Kalle Koljosen I didn’t even break a sweat in the first Olympic round of badminton.

The Helsinki native won a clean 2–0 victory (21–9, 21–10) over his Mauritian opponent in just over half an hour. Georges Julien from Paul.

“Or there was no sweat. Do you want to try on my shirt”, Koljonen laughed good-naturedly, but soaking wet.

In the future, the resistance will increase. On Wednesday, a Thai will be on the other side of the net Tha Vitidsarilast year’s world champion and currently the eighth best player in the world rankings.

Looking ahead, Koljonen’s chances are weak. Koljonen is ranked 60th in the world.

If you played against Vitidsar ten times, how many times would you win?

“That’s a bad question. Let’s not speculate about it, one time is enough,” said Koljonen.

Kalle Koljonen completely dominated his first match in Paris.

Three from the player’s block, only the winner advances. On Saturday, Vitidsari defeated Pauli in half lights with numbers 21–9, 21–12.

Koljonen has faced the Thai national only once in his career, seven years ago. Koljonen says he has already forgotten how that match ended.

“The road has not been made easy for me if we think about these block divisions. I’m going to play without prejudice and not bow down.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, Koljonen also won his first match, but lost the second to the Dane To Viktor Axelsenwhich progressed all the way to the Olympic victory.

After that match, Koljonen said he needed more strength in his middle body, “so that I wouldn’t sway on the field like a stick of spaghetti”.

“I’m still like a stick of spaghetti, but I stay in control. I no longer swing on the field like I used to. Physics is better now.”

Paul against Koljonen dominated the field to his heart’s content, when the opponent was not successful in attacks and was not able to defend.

“Yes, this match promises to be good for Wednesday. Even at a hard pace, I was able to control and get a good touch on the field. I followed the script.”

in Tokyo Badminton players also played to empty stands due to the corona pandemic.

There was quite a roar from the crowd in Paris when the French mixed doubles pair stepped onto the court in the final moments of Koljonen’s match.

“There was quite a commotion from the spectators when 8,000 people started screaming at the top of their lungs.”

Finland has had an Olympic representative in badminton since the sport entered the competition program in Barcelona in 1992.

A 21-year-old competed with Koljonen for one of Finland’s places in Paris Joakim Oldorff, who won bronze in the adult European Championships in the spring. Koljonen won EC bronze in 2021.

Kalle Koljonen won Maurirtius’ Julien Paul in his first heat.

His match after Koljonen had surprise guests when the president of the republic Alexander Stubb and mrs Suzanne Innes-Stubb came to meet him in the media corridor.

Stubb congratulated Koljo for a good game.

Stubb was asked, has he played badminton himself?

“I’m an endurance athlete, I avoid lateral movements,” said Stubb.

Finnish rifleman Aleksi Lepän the father died on Friday of an illness on the plane on the way to Paris.

How has the unfortunate incident been handled within the team?

“We have decided to give Lepä a big peace and have sent messages of congratulations. It’s a big shock. I can’t imagine what’s going through his mind, but I’m not going to comment further,” said Koljonen.