Olympics Hundreds of volunteers resigned due to Olympic leader comments

Mori has made derogatory comments about women.

Sadat volunteers have resigned from the Tokyo Olympics in protest of the head of the organizing committee Yoshiro Morin for comments. He tells about it, citing the Japanese media The Guardian.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori, 83, made it clear last week that organizing committee meetings are not effective because of women.

“Meetings with a lot of women are devastatingly time consuming. If the number of women is increased and their speaking time is not limited, it will be difficult for them to quit, which is annoying, ”Mori said.

The Guardian according to more than 400 people, about 80,000 volunteers have resigned.

In addition, more than 14,000 people have signed a petition demanding sanctions on Mori for her comments. Organizers said they received more than 5,500 complaints about Mori’s comments.

“We take this really seriously,” the Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto commented on Tuesday.

News agency In the Kyodo survey, nearly 60 percent of respondents felt that Mori was not suitable to chair the organizing committee. Only 6.8 percent said he was qualified for the job.