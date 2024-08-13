Olympics, how much does a medal winner earn?

The Cones spent more in 2024 than Paris compared to 2021 to Tokyoalthough the total number of medals won by Italy remained the same: 40 in both cases. The greater outlay, which amounts to 2,760,000 euros more, is mainly due to the success of the women’s volleyball team, which won an Olympic gold medal that had been awaited for twenty years. This victory had a cost of 2,340,000 euros for the Cones.

The award system has remained unchanged for the last three years: every medal of gold was awarded 180,000 euros, the silver with 90,000 euros and the bronze with 60,000 euros. These figures apply to both individual athletes and team and relay members.

In the comparison between the Tokyo Games and those of Parisit is observed that in Tokyo the Cones distributed 7,050,000 euros to 73 athletes, while in Paris the total rose to 9,810,000 euros distributed among 87 athletes. The distribution of medals in Paris was 31 gold, 29 silver and 27 bronze.

Among the athletes, seven won two medals in Paris: the gymnast Alice D’Amato (one gold and one silver), the swimmer Thomas Cecconi (one gold and one bronze), the fencer Philip Macchi (two silvers), the cyclists Simone Consonni And Philip Gannathe other gymnast Manila Esposito and the swimmer Gregory Paltrinieri (one silver and one bronze). In Tokyo, the most awarded was Marcel Jacobs with two golds for a total of 360,000 euros, while in Paris Alice D’Amato she was the most rewarded athlete with 270,000 euros.