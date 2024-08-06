Olympics | Heili Sirviö’s father criticized the Olympic Committee for the lack of support – this is how Matti Heikkinen responds

Olympics|Heili Sirviö’s father criticizes the Olympic Committee. Matti Heikkinen answers.

Paris

Skater Heili Sirviö13, managed to finish fifth at the Paris Olympics without financial support from the Olympic Committee or the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM).

Sirviö’s parents have put money on the table themselves to enable Sirviö to train and compete.

On Tuesday, after the skate final in Paris, Sirviö’s father Fred made it clear that the situation should change so that Sirviö can continue to represent Finland.

Sirviö also has Australian citizenship, and the skater himself hinted that he might move to represent Australia in the future.

“This depends very much on how the Finnish Olympic Committee feels about us, and how they support us. They previously made a principled decision that Heili will not be supported until she is 16 years old,” father Sirviö said.

“I hope that this will be overturned and a more reasonable decision will be made, because the brightest star in Finnish sports will now be excluded from all subsidies.”

In fifth place, Sirviö was Finland’s best-placed athlete in Paris, together with a boxer Pilha Kaivo-ojan with. Scoundrel thrower Silja Kosonen joined the same club in the moukari final.

Matti Heikkinen is Finland’s Olympic boss.

Olympic Committee director of the elite sports unit Matti Heikkinen justified the decision to exclude Sirviö from the Olympic Committee’s enhancement subsidies on Tuesday evening.

“The background is that the matter was discussed last time when Heili was 11 years old. As a father of four children, and for my work, I can say that an 11-year-old child is in need of special protection. This is also a matter related to values, when such policies are made,” Heikkinen said.

Heikkinen also emphasized that the Olympic Committee followed a common line with OKM.

“Sports grants awarded by the ministry are also not given to people under 16 years of age. The decision on efficiency subsidies was of course ours, but it was in line with OKM”, says Heikkinen.

Finnish athletes can receive an athlete grant of either 6,000, 10,000 or 20,000 euros.

The Olympic Committee’s enhancement subsidies, on the other hand, are a more diverse entity. The Olympic Committee can, for example, directly support an athlete or their coach with different amounts. The Olympic Committee can also distribute enhancement support for some sports.

“Of course, we have tried to support Heili in my own way. For example, here in Paris, we have made special arrangements so that Heili’s parents can participate in the games,” says Heikkinen.

There was air in Heili Sirviö’s jumps.

But will the situation change now?

Sirviö didn’t fall far short of an Olympic medal in his first Olympics when he was only 13 years old. If the development continues like this, he will probably be one of the medal candidates at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“It is of course a good starting point that there is a willingness to negotiate,” Heikkinen says, referring to Sirviö’s father’s statements.

“When the matter was last discussed, Heili was 11 years old. Now she’s 13, and life has moved on. If necessary and with due consideration, we can look at the matter again. Sincerely, I can say that I hope that Heili will continue to play sports under the Finnish flag towards the Los Angeles Olympics.”

Heili Sirviö was born in Finland, but the family moved to Australia when Sirviö was five years old.