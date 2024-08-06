Olympics|Heili Sirviö, 13, the father of Finland’s youngest Olympic representative ever, Fredu Sirviö, was proud of his daughter’s performance in Paris.

Paris

Heili Sirviö is a pretty girl.

Sirviö achieved a cool-headed performance at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Only 13-year-old Sirviö – Finland’s youngest ever Olympic representative – skated skateboarding in the Park to the top eight and the Olympic final.

Sirviö was finally fifth in the qualifying race of 24 boarders. After the qualification, Sirviö promised that he has in his back pocket for the final big rune.

And that kind of thing was also seen in the final. Sirviö improved his qualifying result even more when the scoreboard flashed 88.89 from the last performance of the final. It was enough for the fifth place in the tough final.

After the final, Heili’s coach father Fredu Sirviö commented on his daughter’s performance with emotion.

“These are tears of joy. I’m really proud of Heili’s performance, it’s incredible.”

“Those were Finland’s record points in skating. He was the first Finnish skater ever in the Olympic final, in fifth place and just a few points short of a medal.”

Fredu Sirviö is one of his daughter’s coaches.

Heili Sirviö was born in Finland. His family moved to Australia when Heili was five years old.

Heili Sirviö said before the Olympic final that he might move to represent the Australian national team in the future. He has the citizenship of the country.

After the Olympic final, Fredu Sirviö revealed where the talk about changing the representative country comes from.

“This depends very much on how the Finnish Olympic Committee feels about us, and how they support us. They previously made a principled decision that Heili will not be supported until she is 16 years old.”

“I hope that this will be repealed and a more reasonable decision will be made, because the brightest star in Finnish sports will now be excluded from all subsidies,” said Fredu Sirviö.

Heili Sirviö succeeded best in the Olympic final in his last attempt.

Based on his speeches, it seems unlikely that the national team will change right now.

“We are so Finnish. We are really proud to represent Finland. It is our birthplace, our homeland.”

Do you now declare for sure that Heili will continue to represent Finland?

“Now let’s talk to the Olympic Committee one more time.”

In addition to his father, Siriviö’s coaches are the head coach of the Finnish national team Jussi Korhonen and Trevor Boardwho is also the Australian who won Olympic gold on Tuesday Arisa Trew’s coach.

Heili Sirviö is, based on interviews, a really cheerful 13-year-old. And based on the competition performance, cool-headed.

An Australian who has known Sirviö for years Ruby Trew’s15, confirms that Heili, who started skateboarding four years ago, is a tough competitor.

“He is really strong. He pushes to go really hard. Heili has developed a lot over the years.”

“Of the people I know, he is the hardest to get things done. It feels like he’s always working all day. He’s really strong mentally,” Trew said.

Heili Sirviö had worked hard to get to the Paris Olympics.

Not only his father but also his mother supported Heilin Sirviörn in Paris Anni and his little sister Mile.

Getting an Olympic place required collecting ranking points intensively for two years. During that time, the Sirviö family has lived a suitcase life, traveling around the world in search of skate competitions and the best training conditions.

“We have worked really hard for more than two years to be here. And it bears fruit, so it feels really good,” Anni Sirviö said after securing her place in the final.

According to the father, what kind of lesson has the two years of crunching brought?

“It’s a pretty good understanding of the core of elite sports, what it requires and what needs to be done in order to have a chance to succeed. How to create a culture right at home and in your circle of friends that feeds success. This has brought a lot of experiences, friends and feelings”, said Fredu Sirviö.