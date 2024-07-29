Olympics | Grönblom and Hokka sailed for the start win in wild conditions: “I wouldn’t have believed it!”

Olympics|Monday’s Finnish bang was seen in Marseille.

Paris

49er Competing in the FX class Ronja Grönblom24, and Veera Hokka26, sailed to a stunning first place in the sixth start of their Olympic regatta in Marseille on Monday, moving up to tenth place in the regatta.

In the middle of the winning start, the Finnish couple already had time to worry about whether they would ride the start to the end.

“The whole day there was a lightening, dying wind, and the last start had the lightest wind of the day, which was still lightening all the time towards the finish. We had to concentrate a lot to keep the boat moving. It was nerve-wracking”, Hokka recounted the race.

“Sometimes you had to think about whether you would even drive this start to the finish line.”

Grönblom and Hoka’s surprising start win is made even more valuable by the fact that the pair is not usually at their best in light winds.

“We like hot weather, but in the summer we have tried to focus on mild weather. I still wouldn’t have thought that we would be able to take the starting win in a light wind”, Hokka said.

of Marseille sailing races have been held in really hot weather, which creates its own challenge for the athletes. The temperature has risen to over 30 degrees, and the wind hasn’t offered any cooling either.

“You have to take care of hydration. We also have cold vests. You can also jump into the sea if necessary,” says Grönblom.

Grönblom and Hoka have had a surprising problem in the Olympic waters, which the sailing pair has not encountered in their previous games.

“Especially on the television track, there’s a loud helicopter,” Hokka says.

“I had to shout to Veera many times to speak louder. This has never happened before,” Grönblom says.

The duo’s work is now about halfway through. There are 12 races in the class, after which there is a medal race.

The Finns fanned their starting victory.

To the medal start so getting into the top ten is Grönblom’s and Hoka’s goal.

The two have enjoyed the Olympic atmosphere.

“When we go out into the water, there are really a lot of people on the beach cheering. There’s never been anything like that before. It’s really wonderful”, Grönblom rejoices.