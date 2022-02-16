After the silver won in the Beijing 2022 Olympic downhill, Sofia Goggia files another winning chapter of her sports career and packs her bags. On Thursday 17 February you will land at Malpensa. After the feat, the captain of the women-jets celebrated yesterday at Casa Italia. Tired and exhausted after that silver magic “worth platinum”, the blue star last night also celebrated the bronze of Nadia Delago with her teammates, the technical staff, the head of mission of the Italian expedition Carlo Mornati and the president of the Fisi Flavio Roda at Casa Italia. “It was an intense day from the point of view of emotions – says Sofia -, I wanted to share all my joy with the group I work with and I train every day. The more the hours pass, the more I realize what I have done. . I return to Italy proud of myself and with the awareness that my work is not yet finished. I still have a re-education to complete and a series of important World Cup stages. I want to defend the downhill cup that I care a lot about. Corinne Suter has shown that he is very fit. But now I take a break for a few days and live the joy of these hours with my family. “

Meanwhile, Francesca Lollobrigida will be the Italian standard-bearer in the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games scheduled for Sunday evening at the “Bird Nest” in Beijing (8pm in China, 1pm in Italy).

The speed skating blue, silver in the 3,000 meters test in Beijing 2022, internationally awarded multiple titles, was chosen by the President of Coni Giovanni Malagò, in agreement with the head of the delegation, Carlo Mornati. “It is a fair recognition for what Francesca has done so far in Beijing – explained Malagò – and a spur for what she will have to do in the coming days. Furthermore, I believe that it is a necessary signal of attention to the Italian Ice Sports Federation and its president Andrea Gios, who honored these Games by winning important successes for the Italia Team “.

The Lollobrigida will carry the flag that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella delivered to the Quirinale in Sofia Goggia but which, due to the injury, was then carried in the opening ceremony by Michela Moioli, confirming an Olympics, declined more than ever in the feminine.

