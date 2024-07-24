Olympics | France getting the 2030 Olympics

Olympics|The International Olympic Committee announced the 2030 and 234 Olympic Games.

France has been conditionally chosen as the host country for the 2030 Winter Olympics, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, France must now meet certain financial conditions within the time set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

French president Emmanuel Macron46, assured the IOC in his speech that the French meet all the conditions.

The 2030 Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held in the Auvergne-Rhone and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur regions.

The Summer Olympics begin this week in Paris, France.

The International Olympic Committee also announced that the 2034 Winter Olympics will be held in Salt Lake City, USA.

The Winter Olympics were also held in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The story was supplemented at 13:44 with information about the 2034 Olympics.