Olympics | Finnish riders have a rare celebration in Paris – Petteri Orpo congratulated

Olympics|Finnish rider Joanna Robinson uses hypnotherapy. He and the other riders had reason to rejoice.

of Versailles a rare Finnish celebration was held at the equestrian venue of the palace’s Olympics on Saturday. Finland reached the top eight in the dressage team final. When it was confirmed, cheers echoed outside the arena.

There were also enough revelers in the stands. Finnish flags were waving here and there. The Finns last appeared in the dressage team final in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea, so fans of the sport are now fully enjoying themselves.

A large number of government representatives and the prime minister had also arrived on the scene Petteri from Orphan (kok) since. Also chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori and CEO Taina Susiluoto were airing the achievement with the riders.

Orpo thanked the athletes for their good results and performances.

“I’m speechless. This is incomprehensible. My horse is incredible. It is in such good condition and with a great feel. I went to the button without mistakes”, Emma Kanerva said.

Kanerva was the last of the Finns to perform. He got an excellent score of 74.301 with his horse Greek Air.

According to Kanerva, the eighth place is extremely great and exceeds expectations.

“We have a really good team spirit. It’s been incredible to be here. It feels like everything is going beyond expectations now”, he beamed.

Kanerva and Greek Air will continue the Olympics in the dressage individual final on Sunday.

“Let’s enjoy this first.”

The race started with Finns Henry Ruoste. He got a percentage result of 71.322 with his horse Tiffanys Diamond.

Ruoste banished the mistakes that came in the change of pace, but was overall satisfied. Especially the success of the team made me happy.

“It’s a really great achievement. Of course it was a bit of luck. Other people’s bad luck was our good luck as a few teams were eliminated. Hopefully we could get a little boost for Finnish equestrian sports from this. Horse riding is a great sport that can be done from young to old,” Ruoste said.

Tiffanys Diamond wondered for a moment at the beautiful scenery of the Palace of Versailles, but managed to perform well in the end. Rust thanked his horse.

“It has a big heart and did a really nice job,” he said.

For Rust, it was only the fourth Grand Prix Special race with Tiffanys Diamond and the eighth program overall. Dramatic stages too After arriving in Paris, Ruoste knew how to put the achievement into perspective. The goal was just to learn for the future. The next Olympics with Tiffanys Diamond are already in the eye.

“If everything goes in the right direction, hopefully we will be more competitive there and not just participating.”

Many Finns had arrived at the Versailles riding arena.

Finland another rider Joanna Robinson got a result of 66.413 with his horse Glamouraline.

“No disaster,” he laughed.

“I would be lying if I said that I thought it was quite successful. We can do better, but I’m really satisfied that we were able to do this in a tight spot.”

At one point, Glamour’s concentration was cracking as it looked at the judge.

“I had no idea what to expect. Even more experienced people here have stopped for poop and jumped in any direction, so I already thought, what if the same thing happens to us”, Robinson laughed.

“But it (Glamouraline) was just that this is where I’ve always been.”

The rider also remained focused. Robinson has used two spiritual coaches and a Dutch hypnotherapist in Finland. It was visible in the historic team final, which Robinson took pleasure in.

“This was absolutely insane! I don’t even really understand what has happened. This has been a wonderful journey, dream and experience. When I do hypnosis exercises and go into a trance, maybe this whole trip has been one trance,” he said with a laugh.