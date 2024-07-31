Olympics | Finnish golfers enjoy the atmosphere of the competition village: “The Americans got into different cars”

Olympics|Almost the entire top of the world plays in Paris Olympic golf. Sami Välimäki is golfing in his second Olympics, Tapio Pulkkanen is a first timer.

Paris

Golf at the men’s professional level, there are only two major tournaments that do not award cash prizes. One is the Ryder Cup and the other is the Olympics.

However, if the Finns of Olympic golf Tapio Pulkanen and Sami Välimäki if they do well, they can get some kind of bonus from the Finnish Olympic Committee, but we can’t talk about the actual prize money, like at the PGA and the European Main Tour.

“It’s a good thing when we don’t talk so much about money,” says Pulkkanen.

The Finnish players live in the competition village, where they want to get into the Olympic atmosphere. It’s a change from hotel accommodation on other competition trips.

“It’s a nice change. You are often alone in hotels, but here you also meet other athletes. It would be nice to see James LeBron and Armand Duplantis“, Pulkkanen said.

It seems that Kotkalainen’s wish will not come true, because at least the Swedish pole vaulter Duplantis is not comfortable in the competition village. American basketball players also want to enjoy themselves elsewhere.

Välimäki has competition village experience from three years ago in Tokyo. Due to the corona pandemic, the athletes couldn’t watch other sports, and Välimäki didn’t have many memories of the closed competition village either.

“Last time in Tokyo, all of this was missed, so now you can experience that too.”

In Paris, Välimäki, 26, and Pulkkanen, 34, already have time to watch badminton and table tennis before the golf games start on Thursday. Badminton player Kalle Koljonen lives with Välimäki and Pulkkanen in the same apartment.

“It’s amazing that we both got along with Tapio. However, not many golfers have made it to the Olympics. It’s great to represent the country, when otherwise you only represent yourself,” Välimäki said.

in Olympic golf 60 men and women play. Everyone plays four rounds, i.e. everyone survives the “cut” after two rounds, the qualifying limit, from which only a certain number of players can continue.

The top 15 in the world ranking entered the competition directly, however, so that four players from the same country were included. That’s how a large group of Americans and English, among others, stayed on the beach.

“The level is clearly higher than in Tokyo. Almost all the best are there,” says Välimäki, who was tied for 27th place in Japan.

“ “It seems that the court is more difficult than a couple of years ago, when I last played here. There are a lot of difficult holes.”

Golf returned to the Olympics in Rio in 2016. At that time, many top players still missed out, but now the appreciation has increased. Before Rio, golf was played in the Olympics 112 years ago in 1904 in St. Louis.

Paris has players from all three major tours: the PGA, the European Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV, like Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Have you seen other golfers in the competition village?

“Not many have been seen. The American players got off the training ground in slightly different cars than us,” Pulkkanen laughed.

of the United States Välimäki, playing on the professional tour, was 35th in the Olympic ranking. Pulkkanen, on the other hand, had a tougher time: he got in as the last man.

Pulkanen had to worry about the development of the ranking in the spring and early summer. The gate opened from a surprising direction, when the Dutch Olympic Committee did not use two men’s places.

“It came as quite a surprise. I played quite well in the spring, but I didn’t get enough ranking points to get a direct spot. It’s sad for the Dutch and I know both players”, says Pulkkanen.

La Golf National course is located about 30 kilometers from the center of Paris. The Ryder Cup between Europe and the United States was played on the field in 2018.

The Finns have played on the field before in the European tour games.

Tapio Pulkkanen usually plays with a hat on.

As one Pulkkanen, one of the longest-hitting players, tested in a practice round how far the ball flies in the heat of over 30 degrees.

“You had to try to get the measurements right. The shots must hit the fairways. The rough is tough if you get there. There can be big differences”, Pulkkanen thought.

In golf circles, Pulkkanen is known by the nickname “Hattu-Tapsa”. He tends to sport a top hat. However, it did not come to Paris.

“I didn’t even ask if it was allowed to play in the Olympic Games.”

Olympic golf is played in groups of three, which are assembled according to the ranking.

Välimäki will play against Poland Adrian Meronk and Spain David Puig. The group leaves on Thursday at 12:06 Finnish time.

Tapio Pulkkanen leaves in the last group at 13:39 with his teammate Switzerland Joel Girrbach and Paraquay and Fabrizio Zanotti.

“In a hot group”, Pulkkanen laughed and referred to the heat of the afternoon.